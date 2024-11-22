Turkish and Kurdish officials welcome joint migration schemes to deter people smugglers

A proposed deal between the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk" target="_blank">UK</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank">Turkey</a> to tackle criminal gangs smuggling people into Europe has been welcomed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey" target="_blank">Turkish </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq" target="_blank">Iraqi</a>-Kurdish officials but they remain fearful the scheme could backfire unless it includes wider regional strategies to stop the illegal practice at source. Leaving the burden solely on countries such as Turkey to resolve the problem, while maintaining millions of refugees in the country, would prove unpopular, they told <i>The National</i>. Mehmet Ekmen, an MP from south-eastern Turkey, warned that the country's “gate” preventing migrants from entering Europe could soon “explode”. Mr Ekmen said paying Turkey to do more to stop the illegal practice, which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of people making their way across Europe before crossing the English Channel in small boats, is unsustainable in the long term. “Turkey is considered to be a gate or a dam in terms of blocking people who want to leave the Middle East and get to Europe,” he told <i>The National</i>. “Turkey is right now a gateway but if wrong policies are implemented, that gate can explode,” Mr Ekmen said at an event in Parliament organised by the Centre for Turkey Studies, an organisation based in the UK. UK Home Secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/18/uk-launches-rapid-overhaul-of-extremism-strategy-after-riots/" target="_blank">Yvette Cooper</a> is hoping to stop migrants in Turkey, most of whom are Syrian, from setting off on dangerous journeys to the UK, with a new migration deal that resembles those of Italians right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, <i>The Sunday Times</i> has reported. This is part of a series of migration deals seeking to stop small boat crossings, including with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/11/04/uk-to-take-fight-against-people-smugglers-directly-to-iraq/" target="_blank">Kurdistan Regional Government </a>and Vietnam. It involves paying those governments to do more to stop people smugglers. The EU currently pays Turkey billions of pounds a year to host about 3.6 million refugees and Britain has, since 2023, worked to strengthen the Turkish police force to tackle “migration crime”, and speed up intelligence and customs data-sharing between the two countries. However, these existing deals had been unpopular in Turkey and this was reflected in recent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/03/31/istanbul-ankara-results-turkey-elections/" target="_blank">elections</a>, Mr Ekmen said. The far-right populist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/05/16/sinan-ogan-who-turkey-election/" target="_blank">Sinan Ogan</a> won 5 per cent of the national vote in presidential elections last year. “People are not happy about [the migration deals] in Turkey," Mr Ekmen said. "The biggest criticism of the Turkish government has been its migration policy,” he said. Any new agreement between the UK and Turkey needed to recalibrate the existing arrangements, he suggested. “Keeping millions of migrants in Turkey cannot be a policy on its own,” he said. “The policy should be European countries and Turkey working together to find the solution that works for everyone in the country." The UK has identified Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region as a key point of origin for people-smuggling gangs and is in conversation with the newly elected regional government about tackling this problem from the source. Earlier this year, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/05/13/major-uk-migrant-smuggler-scorpion-arrested-in-iraqi-kurdistan/" target="_blank">Barzan Majeed</a>, one of Europe’s most notorious people smugglers, was arrested in Iraq. An official from the Kurdistan Regional Government said the UK and European countries would be better off investing in overseas development projects to help stop the causes for migration. “We do not like the Kurdistan region to be a source of problem for everybody,” said Falah Mustafa, an adviser on foreign affairs to the Kurdistan Regional Government. He hopes the international community will help the Kurdistan region of Iraq "to create jobs, open opportunities for scholarships, for entrepreneurial skills", so that people "feel that they have a better future to stay" within the country,” he said at foreign affairs think tank Chatham House in London on Thursday. The UK’s Labour government recently announced it would stop foreign aid budgets being channelled to the Home Office to pay for the cost of housing asylum seekers. Mr Mustafa told the <i>The National </i>that overseas investment to deter young Kurds from migrating was “better than spending it back home” on housing for refugees. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Ms Meloni in Rome in September to discuss her government’s strategy in reducing the number of migrants reaching Italy’s shores by boat. Mr Starmer hailed a “return to British pragmatism” after his talks with Ms Meloni. “I have always made the argument that preventing people leaving their country in the first place is far better than trying to deal with those that have arrived,” he said. The Italian Interior Ministry has reported a 62 per cent fall in arrivals over the first seven months of 2024, after financial deals were struck with Tunisia and Libya, from where most migrants depart for Europe. Ms Meloni supplied Tunisia with patrol vessels and is equipping Libya’s coastguard. She also gave Tunisia €100 million ($105 million) in overseas aid to support small companies, and invest in education and renewable energy. This is in addition to similar security arrangements and aid incentives provided to those countries by the EU.