Migrants are escorted by the Turkish coastguard after being intercepted en route to Greece on the Aegean Sea. Getty Images
Migrants are escorted by the Turkish coastguard after being intercepted en route to Greece on the Aegean Sea. Getty Images

News

UK

Turkish and Kurdish officials welcome joint migration schemes to deter people smugglers

UK expected to strike new regional migration deals to combat trafficking gangs in the Middle East

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

November 22, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London