Syrians aged from six to 19 were involved in the study, which assessed the effects of the civil war. AFP
Syrians aged from six to 19 were involved in the study, which assessed the effects of the civil war. AFP

News

MENA

Syrian war causes DNA-level changes among refugee children

Biological effects could impact long-term physical and mental health of more than 1,500 children living in Lebanon, study finds

Simon Rushton
Simon Rushton

November 20, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today