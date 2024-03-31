Turkey local elections: Opposition to Erdogan claims early lead in Ankara and Istanbul

Opposition mayors in Istanbul and Ankara were leading in the first partial and unofficial results released in Turkey's local elections on Sunday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had launched an all-out personal campaign to win back Istanbul, the economic powerhouse where he was once mayor, for his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

With rampant inflation and economic crisis hitting households, city mayor Ekrem Imamoglu expressed confidence of a new victory and a partial result put the CHP ahead in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

With 49 per cent of ballot boxes opened, Mr Imamoglu led with 50.05 per cent of the vote against 41.2 per cent for the AKP candidate Murat Kuram.

In Ankara, with 29.2 per cent of ballot boxes opened, the CHP mayor Mansur Yavas led with 58.2 per cent against 34.1 per cent for the Erdogan-backed candidate.

The CHP was also ahead in Izmir, Turkey's third city, and a party stronghold.

"Based on the data we have obtained, I can say that our citizens' faith in us has been rewarded," Mr Imamoglu told reporters at the CHP's Istanbul headquarters.

"The picture we have seen now pleases us greatly, but no election is finalised before it is over," he added.

"I would like to thank all of us, our citizens, from the bottom of my heart for fulfilling this sacred duty."

Both Mr Imamoglu and Mr Yavas are members of the pro-secular nationalist Republican People's Party or CHP. President Erdogan's AKP lost control of both cities in a surprise victory for the country’s embattled opposition in 2019, which ushered in fresh crackdowns on his opponents, and was followed by Mr Erdogan's re-election as president in 2023.

Sixty-one million people are eligible to vote in the local elections across the country.

The vote is taking place after years of economic gloom, with the country having suffered 70 per cent inflation and a fall in industrial output. But in recent months, the economy has returned to modest growth and youth unemployment dipped around a percentage point to nine per cent last year, significantly below a lot of European countries, but still near double digits.

There were reports of violence in separate incidents across the country, despite the Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya earlier announcing that 594,000 security personnel had been deployed to ensure the vote goes smoothly.

The state-owned Anadolu reported that armed groups clashed in south-eastern Turkey, with at least one person killed and 11 more injured. It added that another 16 were injured in a clash in Sanliurfa, also in Turkey's restive south-east, where Kurdish separatist groups have a strong presence.

The election is seen as crucial for Mr Erdogan's plans to usher in a new national constitution that would allow him to rule beyond 2028, analysts say.

Observers say disillusioned opposition supporters could opt to stay home, doubting its ability to change things. Governing party supporters, meanwhile, could also choose not to go to the polls in protest of the economic downturn that has left many struggling to pay for food, utilities and rent.

However, this time, Mr Imamoglu – a popular figure touted as a possible future challenger to Mr Erdogan – is running without the support of some of the parties that helped him to victory in 2019.

Both the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party and the nationalist IYI Party are fielding their own candidates in the race, which could siphon away votes from Mr Imamoglu.

A six-party opposition alliance led by CHP disintegrated after it failed to oust Mr Erdogan in last year's election, unable to capitalise on the economic crisis and the government's initially poor response to last year's devastating earthquake that killed more than 53,000 people.

Meanwhile, a new religious-conservative party, the New Welfare Party, or YRP, is appealing to voters who have been disillusioned with Mr Erdogan’s handling of the economy and is expected to draw some votes away from his candidates.

In Ankara, incumbent Mayor Mansur Yavas – also seen as a potential future challenger to Mr Erdogan – is expected to retain his post, according to opinion polls.

His challenger – Turgut Altinok, the AKP candidate and mayor of Ankara’s Kecioren district – has failed to drum up excitement among supporters.

In Turkey's mainly Kurdish-populated south-east, the DEM Party is expected to win many of the municipalities but it's unclear whether it would be allowed to retain them. In previous years, Mr Erdogan’s government removed elected pro-Kurdish mayors from office for alleged links to Kurdish militants and replaced them with state-appointed trustees.

Agencies contributed to this report.