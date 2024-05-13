Major UK migrant smuggler 'Scorpion' arrested in Iraqi Kurdistan

A prolific migrant-smuggler known as "Scorpion", who is wanted in several European countries, has been arrested by security forces in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, after a BBC investigation tracked him down.

"After a thorough investigation and exchange of intelligence information … Scorpion was located and arrested on May 12," Kurdish security forces said in a statement on Monday.

A spokesman for the security forces, Salam Abdel Khaleq, told AFP "Scorpion", whose real name is Barzan Majeed, was arrested in the city of Sulaimaniyah at Interpol's request.

"We will question him and take appropriate action," Mr Abdel Khaleq said.

A BBC investigation titled To Catch a Scorpion broadcast last week tracked Majeed down to the city.

During their investigation, the BBC team shared their findings "with the authorities in the UK and Europe".

Officials in Iraqi Kurdistan used the BBC's findings to locate Majeed, a senior member of the Kurdistan Regional Government said.

“It was at 7am this morning that the arrest was made outside his home," the official said. "They arrested him the moment he stepped out of the home and arrested him without any major problems.

“We are now looking at charges against him here first and foremost, and then we will be discussing with European police and prosecutors who want to question him and deal with him.”

In an interview with the BBC, Majeed spoke of how he got into the people smuggling business in 2016, during a massive inflow of migrants to Europe.

According to the BBC, between 2016 and 2021, "Scorpion's gang is believed to have controlled much of people-smuggling between Europe and the UK".

Twenty-six members of his gang were convicted in the UK, France and Belgium.

A Belgian court convicted him in his absence of people smuggling, and he was sentenced to 10 years in jail in October 2022 with a fine of €968,000 ($1.04 million).

"At last we have a chance of seeing justice done in this case, of having him directly face his crimes and answer for them," Ann Lukowiak, from the public prosecutor's office in Belgium, said after his arrest.