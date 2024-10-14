UK to announce billions worth of investment at London summit

The UK government is reportedly set to announce £50 billion ($65billion) of investment in the British <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/" target="_blank">economy.</a> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/10/09/dial-back-the-doom-uks-international-investment-summit-strikes-change-of-tone/" target="_blank">International Investment Summit</a> will take place in London at which hundreds of executives and investors from around the world expected to attend. According to Downing Street, “billions worth of investments in emerging growth sectors including AI and life sciences, and infrastructure are set to be unveiled by businesses”. The total will amount to £50 billion worth of deal announcements, <i>Sky News</i> reports. The figure is about twice the £28 billion unveiled at a previous comparable gathering that was held under the former Conservative government. The summit will be opened by Prime Minister<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank"> Keir Starmer</a> who in a plea to investors, is expected to emphasise his government is seeking to create a stable environment for investors in a bid to stimulate economic growth, a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/08/15/will-the-uk-economy-support-keir-starmers-ambitions/" target="_blank"> key election general election</a> pledge by his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/labour-party/" target="_blank">Labour Party.</a> “Growth leads to country that is better equipped to come together and get its future back. That’s why it’s always been so critical to my project. “We have a golden opportunity to use our mandate, to end chop and change, policy churn and sticking plasters that make it so hard for investors to assess the value of any proposition. “Private sector investment is the way we rebuild our country and pay our way in the world. This is a great moment to back Britain.” Mr Starmer will also pledge to look at regulation “where it is needlessly holding back the investment, to take our country forward”. “Where it is stopping us building the homes, the data centres, warehouses, grid connectors, roads, trainlines, you name it then mark my words – we will get rid of it,” he said. “We will rip out the bureaucracy that blocks investment and we will make sure that every regulator in this country take growth as seriously as this room does.” The summit will involve sessions with ministers and business leaders discussing how to ensure the UK capitalises on emerging growth sectors including health tech and AI, clean energy and creative industries. Former Google boss Eric Schmidt has agreed to appear on stage with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ruth Porat president of Alphabet and Google; Alex Kendall, chief executive of Wayve, and Bruce Flatt, chief executive of Brookfield Asset Management, will also appear as headliners. Meanwhile, the Government has said had to “have a conversation” with Dubai-based DP World to secure its investment after a row over P&O Ferries, which it owns. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the investment, which was reportedly put in jeopardy by criticism of the ferry operator, was going ahead. "Look, we've had to have a conversation following some of the press reports,“ he said. DP World also said it is attending an investment summit after getting “the clarity we need” from the Government.