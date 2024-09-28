UK Foreign Ministry tells British in Lebanon to 'leave now'

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has told <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/24/britain-sends-700-troops-to-cyprus-as-nationals-told-to-leave-lebanon/" target="_blank">British citizens still in Lebanon</a> to "leave now", following a series of huge explosions that have destroyed several apartment buildings in Beirut. A statement released by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/25/uk-unveils-5m-lebanon-aid-package-as-thousands-displaced-by-israeli-strikes/" target="_blank">the Foreign Ministry</a> said it was "working to increase capacity" and find seats for British nationals on flights out of the country, adding that they "should take the next available flight". On Saturday, the Israeli military claimed it had killed Hezbollah leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/28/israel-gaza-war-lebanon-nasrallah/" target="_blank">Hassan Nasrallah</a> during air strikes. More than 720 people have been killed in Lebanon since the conflict escalated on Monday, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. Meanwhile, Ettie Higgins, Unicef's deputy representative in Lebanon, said "thousands and thousands" of people had fled southern Beirut, and hospitals were "overwhelmed". "There was already a humanitarian crisis in Lebanon given that it's been hosting over one million refugees from Syria for over a decade, so it's rapidly escalating into a catastrophe," she told the<i> </i>BBC. If spaces on commercial airlines for British nationals looking to leave Lebanon run out, evacuations by air and sea using British forces based in Cyprus could be the response if security deteriorates and UK citizens are unable to leave by normal means. Around 5,000 British citizens are estimated to be in Lebanon. UK Defence Secretary John Healey said on Friday air strikes and rocket fire exchanged between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah present a "risk that this escalates into something that is much wider and much more serious". He added that his "first concern remains the safety of British nationals in Lebanon". "The travel advice remains the same - don't go to Lebanon," Mr Healy said. "If you are in Lebanon, then get out and there are still commercial flights leaving so people can do that." When asked about the possibility of a ground invasion of Lebanon by Israeli forces, Mr Healy said that the UK government was "watching this really carefully", adding that "at the moment, it's air strikes. At the moment, there are missiles from the Lebanese Hezbollah directed at Israel. This conflict serves no one." Addressing the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/24/biden-unga-speech/" target="_blank">United Nations</a> earlier this week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for a ceasefire: "Stop the violence. Step back from the brink. We need to see an immediate ceasefire to provide space for a diplomatic settlement and we are working with all partners to that end."