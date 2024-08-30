A Muslim woman waits for Friday prayers in Liverpool, one of the cities where race riots broke out this month. Reuters
British Muslim women living in fear as hate surges after riots

Females are scared to wear the hijab or even leave their homes after widespread UK unrest

Nicky Harley
August 30, 2024