Adam Kelwick, an Imam at Abdullah Quilliam Mosque, speaks during the Stand up to Racism rally at St George's Hall in Liverpool, Britain, August 3, 2024. REUTERS/ Belinda Jiao
Adam Kelwick, an Imam at Abdullah Quilliam Mosque, speaks during the Stand up to Racism rally at St George's Hall in Liverpool, Britain, August 3, 2024. REUTERS/ Belinda Jiao
Preacher at UK's oldest mosque calls for more unity against far-right
As hundreds of alleged far-right rioters face trial this week, a British-Muslim cleric insists communities should come together