Starmer to set out government’s task in the wake of far-right riots

The images of communities picking up the pieces in UK cities after far-right riots gripped the country this month will form part of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's speech on Tuesday, setting out the government’s tasks.

A week before MPs return to Parliament, the Prime Minister will warn that “things will get worse before they get better”, in a bid to manage public expectations of the new Labour government.

In an address from No 10 Downing Street, Mr Starmer will promise to do the "hard work" to "root out 14 years of rot" under the previous Conservative government. But the country will not be transformed in time for the next election, he will add.

Far-right riots across UK cities revealed "the cracks in our society after 14 years of populism and failure", he will say, according to excepts seen by the Press Association.

But the disorder also showed the potential for change, as communities came together to clean up the streets in their aftermath.

"The riots didn't just betray the sickness, they revealed the cure, found not in the cynical conflict of populism but in the coming together of a country the morning after and clearing up their community,” he will say.

"Because that is who we are, that is what we stand for. People who cared for their neighbour. Communities who stood fast against hatred and division. Emergency services who did their duty, even when they were in danger. And a government that put the people of this country first."

Mr Starmer will use his speech to warn that "frankly, things will get worse before we get better", as the Labour administration tries to deal with "not just an economic black hole but a societal black hole".

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to raise taxes in her budget on October 30 after accusing the Tories of leaving a £22 billion ($29 billion) shortfall in the public finances.

The speech comes as Labour battles accusations of cronyism, after it emerged a party donor was given a pass to No 10 despite not having a formal job there.

Lord Waheed Alli a millionaire TV executive, who has donated more than £500,000 to Labour over the past 20 years, was granted access last month.

Shadow paymaster general John Glen has written to Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, to request clarification on who authorised the pass and when it was issued.

Mr Glen said in his letter: "A Downing Street pass should be a privilege reserved for those that require access for work, including civil servants and special advisers, not those requiring occasional access as is possible through the Visitor Notification System, without requiring a permanent security pass.

"It is therefore deeply concerning that a pass was granted to a Labour donor providing unfettered access to the heart of government after significant cash and non-cash donations were made to the Labour Party."

Mr Glen also asked whether any other donors had received security passes for No 10 and if other temporary passes had been issued.

On Sunday, senior minister Pat McFadden said it had been a temporary arrangement to allow Lord Alli to attend political meetings, and added that he no longer had a pass.

'A decade in decline'

But Mr Starmer will say his government will represent a significant departure from the years of Tory sleaze.

He will tell the invited apprentices, small-business owners and public servants: "This government won't always be perfect, but I promise this: you will be at the heart of our government and in the forefront of our minds, at the centre of everything we do.

"That's why I wanted to invite you here today, to show that the decent, hard-working people who make up the backbone of this country belong here and that this government is for you."

The speech’s location, at No 10's Rose Garden, is symbolic of this shift, he will say.

"A garden and a building that were once used for lockdown-breaking parties, are now back in your service."

Mr Starmer has previously spoken about the need for a “decade of national renewal”, implying at least two terms of Labour rule will be needed to enact positive and tangible change.

"Next week, Parliament will return. The business of politics will resume, but it will not be business as usual," the Prime Minister will say.

"Because we can't go on like this any more. No more politics of performance, papering over the cracks, or division and distraction. Things are being done differently now.

"When I stood on the steps of Downing Street two months ago, I promised this government would serve people like you: apprentices, teachers, nurses, small-business owners, firefighters – those serving the community and the country every day.

"I promised that we would get a grip on the problems we face and that we would be judged by our actions, not by our words."

He will add: "We will do the hard work needed to root out 14 years of rot and reverse a decade of decline.

"We'll fix the foundations, protecting taxpayers' money and people's living standards. We'll reform our planning system to build the new homes we need.

"We'll level up workers' rights so people have security, dignity and respect. We'll strengthen our border security. We'll crack down on crime. We'll transform public transport. And we'll give our children the opportunities they need to succeed."

Honeymoonish Director: Elie El Samaan Starring: Nour Al Ghandour, Mahmoud Boushahri Rating: 3/5

What are the GCSE grade equivalents? Grade 9 = above an A*

Grade 8 = between grades A* and A

Grade 7 = grade A

Grade 6 = just above a grade B

Grade 5 = between grades B and C

Grade 4 = grade C

Grade 3 = between grades D and E

Grade 2 = between grades E and F

Grade 1 = between grades F and G

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

Company Profile Company name: Cargoz

Date started: January 2022

Founders: Premlal Pullisserry and Lijo Antony

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 30

Investment stage: Seed

What is graphene? Graphene is extracted from graphite and is made up of pure carbon. It is 200 times more resistant than steel and five times lighter than aluminum. It conducts electricity better than any other material at room temperature. It is thought that graphene could boost the useful life of batteries by 10 per cent. Graphene can also detect cancer cells in the early stages of the disease. The material was first discovered when Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov were 'playing' with graphite at the University of Manchester in 2004.

The Breadwinner Director: Nora Twomey Starring: Saara Chaudry, Soma Chhaya, Laara Sadiq Three stars

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Usain Bolt's time for the 100m at major championships 2008 Beijing Olympics 9.69 seconds 2009 Berlin World Championships 9.58 2011 Daegu World Championships Disqualified 2012 London Olympics 9.63 2013 Moscow World Championships 9.77 2015 Beijing World Championships 9.79 2016 Rio Olympics 9.81 2017 London World Championships 9.95

The Programme Saturday, October 26: ‘The Time That Remains’ (2009) by Elia Suleiman

Saturday, November 2: ‘Beginners’ (2010) by Mike Mills

Saturday, November 16: ‘Finding Vivian Maier’ (2013) by John Maloof and Charlie Siskel

Tuesday, November 26: ‘All the President’s Men’ (1976) by Alan J Pakula

Saturday, December 7: ‘Timbuktu’ (2014) by Abderrahmane Sissako

Saturday, December 21: ‘Rams’ (2015) by Grimur Hakonarson

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

COMPANY PROFILE Name: SmartCrowd

Started: 2018

Founder: Siddiq Farid and Musfique Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech / PropTech

Initial investment: $650,000

Current number of staff: 35

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Various institutional investors and notable angel investors (500 MENA, Shurooq, Mada, Seedstar, Tricap)

RoboCop: Rogue City Developer: Teyon

Publisher: Nacon

Console: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Rating: 3/5

Specs: 2024 McLaren Artura Spider Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 and electric motor

Max power: 700hp at 7,500rpm

Max torque: 720Nm at 2,250rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

0-100km/h: 3.0sec

Top speed: 330kph

Price: From Dh1.14 million ($311,000)

On sale: Now

Company Profile Name: HyveGeo

Started: 2023

Founders: Abdulaziz bin Redha, Dr Samsurin Welch, Eva Morales and Dr Harjit Singh

Based: Cambridge and Dubai

Number of employees: 8

Industry: Sustainability & Environment

Funding: $200,000 plus undisclosed grant

Investors: Venture capital and government

Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier UAE results

Ireland beat UAE by six wickets

Zimbabwe beat UAE by eight wickets

UAE beat Netherlands by 10 wickets Fixtures

UAE v Vanuatu, Thursday, 3pm, Zayed Cricket Stadium

Ireland v Netherlands, 7.30pm, Zayed Cricket Stadium Group B table

1) Ireland 3 3 0 6 +2.407

2. Netherlands 3 2 1 4 +1.117

3) UAE 3 1 2 2 0.000

4) Zimbabwe 4 1 3 2 -0.844

5) Vanuatu 3 1 2 2 -2.180

Company+Profile Name:+Thndr

Started:+2019

Co-founders:+Ahmad+Hammouda+and+Seif+Amr

Sector:+FinTech

Headquarters:+Egypt

UAE+base:+Hub71,+Abu+Dhabi

Current+number+of+staff:+More+than+150

Funds+raised:+$22+million+

Company profile Company name: Fasset

Started: 2019

Founders: Mohammad Raafi Hossain, Daniel Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $2.45 million

Current number of staff: 86

Investment stage: Pre-series B

Investors: Investcorp, Liberty City Ventures, Fatima Gobi Ventures, Primal Capital, Wealthwell Ventures, FHS Capital, VN2 Capital, local family offices

AUSTRALIA SQUAD v SOUTH AFRICA Aaron Finch (capt), Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa

Tentative schedule of 2017/18 Ashes series 1st Test November 23-27, The Gabba, Brisbane 2nd Test December 2-6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 3rd Test Dcember 14-18, Waca, Perth 4th Test December 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 5th Test January 4-8, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458