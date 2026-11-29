President Sheikh Mohamed has paid tribute to the UAE's fallen heroes, calling on the population to honour their sacrifices by continuing to serve the country with dedication, build on its achievements and contribute to its strength and progress.

In an address to mark Commemoration Day, observed every year on November 30, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE's fallen heroes had left an enduring legacy of noble values, setting an example for generations to come.

“On Commemoration Day, we honour the values of loyalty, devotion and sacrifice that lie at the heart of service to the nation,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

“We remember those whose courage and commitment can never be fully captured in words or confined to a single day of remembrance. They remained true to their pledge to God and country, giving their lives in defence of the UAE and its sovereignty, security and progress. Their sacrifice has left an enduring legacy of honour, courage and selflessness for generations to come.

“Nothing can equal what they gave for our nation. The best way we can honour their memory and uphold their sacrifice is by continuing to serve the UAE with dedication, building on all that has been achieved and contributing to its strength and progress so that it will always remain a nation of dignity, resilience, prosperity and ambition.

“On this proud national occasion, we pay tribute to the men and women of our Armed Forces and security services, as well as all those who carry out their duty with dedication in protecting the UAE, preserving its security and defending all that our nation has built.

“We also extend our deepest appreciation to the families and loved ones of our fallen heroes, who have faced their loss with courage and patience. Supporting them will always be a national priority and collective responsibility. The UAE will never forget those who gave their lives in its service, and their sacrifice will forever remain part of our nation’s memory and story across generations.

“May God have mercy on our fallen heroes and bless the UAE with lasting security, strength, and stability.”