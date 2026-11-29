Police have reopened part of Fujairah's Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, which was closed earlier in the day owing to a traffic accident. Motorists have been urged to drive cautiously and follow traffic rules.

Earlier, police called on drivers to use alternative routes. Authorities had called on drivers to take Al Farfar exit through Al Farfar area, before joining Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road to head towards Fujairah City Centre. Motorists can also travel on three other routes: from Mleiha to Al Dhaid Road; from Mleiha to Kalba Road; and from Sharjah to Khor Fakkan Road.

Police sent emergency alerts to mobile phones in Arabic, English and Urdu. The message said: "Attention: Traffic accident ahead."

The road closure comes after several vehicles were involved in a crash on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street in Fujairah on November 12, killing 14 people and injuring 30. In Ras Al Khaimah, a bus and lorry collided in an accident that killed 13, with 26 treated for injuries.

The involvement of heavy vehicles in those accidents raised safety concerns, with experts and transport industry leaders calling for stricter monitoring, better driver training and tougher enforcement of regulations.

Experts said preventing similar incidents required a comprehensive approach involving drivers, vehicle operators, regulators and other road users. They said legislation ha to be bolstered with effective monitoring and enforcement.