Several people injured in the bus and lorry collision in Ras Al Khaimah remain in the hospital, as medical teams continue to treat survivors.

The accident, early on Tuesday, killed 13 people and injured 26 others.

Mohammed Nazim told The National his cousin Mohammed Imad, 28, was recovering in an intensive care unit.

Mr Imad was one of the 41 passengers on the bus travelling from Oman to the UAE. He sustained injuries to his right leg and hand and underwent surgery on Wednesday.

“I went to visit him in the hospital today, and he seems to be feeling better. He is likely to be moved from ICU to the general ward this evening,” Mr Nazim said.

Mr Imad had travelled to Oman to extend his visit visa and was asleep when the bus rammed into a lorry parked on the roadside after a mechanical breakdown. He regained consciousness in hospital.

Khalid Ali, from Uttar Pradesh in India, was awaiting news of his brother, Rashid Ali, 27, who was travelling on the bus with his friend Mohammed Faisi, 28. They had travelled to Oman to extend their 60-day visit visas and were returning to Dubai when the crash happened.

Mr Ali last spoke to his brother at 11.40pm, when the bus stopped for a break. He said his brother was training to become a barista and had hoped to join a coffee shop soon.

Mr Faisi sustained a neck injury and is still in hospital. He said most passengers were asleep when they woke up to a jolt from a loud bang. Panic followed as passengers scrambled to escape through the windows, he said.

The crash in the early hours of Wednesday occurred on Al Watan Road along the Southern Ring Road.

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has confirmed that one Filipino national was killed in the fatal crash.

The mission told The National it was in contact with Ras Al Khaimah authorities and had been notified of one Filipino casualty. The consulate said it was working with authorities and next of kin to confirm that person's identity.

The Indian consulate in Dubai confirmed that several Indian citizens were among those killed.

Consul General Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Wednesday visited Ras Al Khaimah and met families of some of the victims of the accident. He expressed his condolences and assured them of full support and all possible assistance. He also requested the local authorities' support to expedite all processes.

The National Ambulance service sent 16 ambulances and five first-responder vehicles, providing emergency medical care to all 26 injured people at the scene. Fourteen were transported to hospitals for further treatment.

The accident has renewed calls from road safety experts and transport industry leaders for stricter monitoring of heavy vehicles, improved driver training and tougher enforcement of safety regulations, following two deadly lorry accidents in the UAE within two weeks.