Five Jordanian Armed Forces personnel were injured when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a military training exercise, the military said on Wednesday.

One person was seriously hurt, while four others suffered minor injuries, the Armed Forces said in a statement.

The injured personnel were taken to Queen Alia Military Hospital.

The military had earlier said the helicopter crashed while taking part in a training exercise, adding that specialist teams had responded to the incident.

Jordanian authorities reported several air training deaths in recent years.

In 2023, a Jordanian Air Force pilot died after a Cobra helicopter crash near Amman during a training mission with two pilots on board.

In 2022, two pilots were killed in another Jordanian army training plane crash.