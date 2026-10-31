UAE expresses solidarity with India, conveys condolences over victims of helicopter crash

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) issued a statement on Saturday expressing solidarity with India over the victims of a helicopter crash in the state of Uttarakhand in the Himalayas.

Six people, including the pilot, died in the crash, Indian news agency ANI reported.

The helicopter was ​flying from Badrinath, a prominent pilgrimage destination ​for Hindus located in the mountains, to ⁠Dehradun city, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said ​in a media statement.

The aircraft is suspected to have run into adverse weather and reportedly lost contact with air traffic control shortly after departure.

Before the incident, the district was placed under an 'orange alert' yesterday with the country's weather department predicting isolated thunderstorms, hailstorms, and winds reaching speeds up to 50 km per hour in the area.