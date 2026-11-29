Passengers can now book train tickets to Liwa and Madinat Zayed, with Etihad Rail to open its two newest stations on November 30.

The national passenger network will connect both towns in the Al Dhafra region with Mohamed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, giving people another transport option in the emirate.

Trains will depart Mohamed bin Zayed City station at 2.25pm and arrive at Madinat Zayed at 3.17pm. Tickets for the journey start at Dh49 for comfort class, while premium class fares start at Dh139.

The same train will continue to Liwa, arriving at 3.45pm. Fares to Liwa start at Dh59 for comfort class and Dh149 for premium class. Tickets are now available through Etihad Rail's booking channels.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative of Al Dhafra Region, inaugurated the two stations on Friday. The opening date was moved up by a month at the direction of Sheikh Hamdan, to coincide with the winter festivities.

The new stations are also expected to significantly reduce travel times between Al Dhafra and Abu Dhabi city.

A journey from Liwa to Abu Dhabi takes about two hours by car, while travelling by the X60 bus can take up to four hours.

Train passengers travelling from Abu Dhabi to Madinat Zayed can reach the station in 52 minutes. It will take one hour 20 minutes to reach Liwa.

The opening of the stations is particularly important ahead of the Liwa International Festival, which will take place in Al Dhafra from December 11 until January 2, 2027.

To meet anticipated demand and accommodate visitors travelling to the festival, Etihad Rail will operate eight daily services to and from Liwa Station – four outbound and four return journeys – between December 9 and January 3.

The number of stations served by Etihad Rail passenger trains has now increased to six, with services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah having begun on June 30.

The remaining three Al Dhafra stations – Al Mirfa, Al Dhannah and Al Sila – will be added to the network in early January, connecting the UAE-Saudi border with Fujairah.