Construction work on the multi-billion-dirham Dubai Metro Blue Line project is rapidly taking shape - with the landmark infrastructure scheme now nearly 30 per cent complete.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said on Sunday that the major expansion of the emirate's rail network remains on track to open on September 9, 2029.

The milestone date will mark the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Dubai Metro and will signal another significant leap forward in the city's efforts to drive public transport growth and keep pace with a sustained population boom.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the key progress being made after meeting Dubai Roads and Transport Authority officials who are guiding crucial work on the Blue Line initiative, in Dubai Festival City.

Sheikh Hamdan said a team of 14,000 workers, engineers and supervisors have already put in 33 million working hours to keep one of the city's largest ever projects moving full speed ahead.

He was briefed on the sleek new design and modern interiors of the Dubai Metro Train fleet that will serve the growing network and the striking design of the Blue Line stations.

"Today, I reviewed progress on the Dubai Metro Blue Line project during a visit to Dubai Festival City. The project is nearly 30 per cent complete, with a team of 14,000 workers, engineers and supervisors having clocked 33 million working hours," Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on social media platform X.

"Work is gathering pace ahead of the scheduled opening on 9 September, 2029. During the visit, I was briefed on the innovative new design and modern interiors of Dubai Metro trains, as well as the interior designs of the Blue Line stations."

Growing transport network

The Dh20.5 billion project will include 14 new stations, connect with the existing Green and Red lines, and serve expanding neighbourhoods such as Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai International City.

It will add 30km to the Metro network, 15.5km of which will be underground. When completed, the Metro network will be 131km long with 78 stations served by 168 trains.

The ambitious public transport drive is central to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which prioritises making commuting easier.

The Blue Line will connect five principal urban regions – Bur Dubai/Deira, Downtown/Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Marina/JBR and Expo City Dubai.

In May, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday inaugurated tunnelling work for the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

Of the 30km line, slightly more than half will be underground, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Next stop: Gold Line

In April, Dubai unveiled ambitious plans for a new Dh34 billion ($9 billion) Metro Gold Line to serve more than 1.5 million residents.

The expansion is set to pass through 15 key areas of the city and connect to dozens of property developments under construction, as well as the coming Etihad Rail passenger train services.

The underground 42km route will extend the length of the vast network by a further 35 per cent and is due to open on September 9, 2032 – 23 years to the day since the launch of Dubai Metro in 2009.

Harnessing technology

During his visit to Dubai Festival City, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the RTA's efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into railway inspection and maintenance and its plans to establish a research and development centre in partnership with CASCO Signal.

The centre will house the Middle East’s first train systems development laboratory to ensure the highest standards of operational readiness, safety and reliability.

"We continue to invest in world-class infrastructure and a pioneering mobility network that anticipates future needs and keeps pace with the ambitions of Dubai and its people," Sheikh Hamdan said.