Authorities in Dubai helped an African country to intercept three illicit shipments of highly controlled substances, which were being transported by air through the emirate.

The consignments of 2.24 million pills of the opioid painkiller tapentadol, weighing 1.42 tonnes, originated from an Asian country, Dubai Customs said.

They were seized after UAE authorities shared intelligence with its counterparts in the African country.

Because of its high potential for addiction and abuse, tapentadol remains unapproved or illegal in many nations. Smugglers supply to parallel markets in some countries.

This is the second time this year that Dubai Customs has helped authorities in the same country stop drug-smuggling attempts by sharing information.

The first shipment had 700,000 tablets weighing 444kg. The other two shipments each had 770,000 tablets and weighed 488.4kg.

Intelligence-sharing helps intercept shipments

Dubai Customs said its Special Tasks Team found the suspicious shipments by analysing customs data and information about international cargo movements.

Officers used digital monitoring systems along with their field experience to spot potential risks in shipments passing through Dubai, even those headed to markets outside the UAE.

Yasser Saeed Al Muslimi, principal customs affairs consultant at Dubai Customs, said the Special Tasks Team was important in identifying smuggling risks through data analysis, targeting, and investigation.

He added that the latest seizure was the second time this year they worked with authorities in the African country on such an operation.

Rashid bin Harb Al Shamsi, director of the Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs, said the operation showed how effective intelligence systems and risk-based targeting are in finding suspicious shipments.

He added that the department used advanced technology and data analysis to better detect suspicious cargo, while still letting legitimate trade move smoothly through Dubai's supply chains.

Authorities in the African country thanked Dubai Customs for providing the information that helped secure the seizures.

They praised the teamwork and sharing of intelligence between both sides and said they were committed to working together against drug smuggling and other cross-border security threats.

Dubai Customs said sharing intelligence was part of a larger international effort to stop illegal drugs from moving through global trade and logistics networks.