More than 3,800 Emiratis across Abu Dhabi will benefit from new homes, residential land, housing loans and debt exemptions under a Dh6.13 billion ($1.67 billion) housing package.

The largest share, Dh3.48 billion, will fund ready-built homes for 1,742 citizens. Another 328 people will receive residential land grants worth Dh262.4 million.

The package also includes Dh2.047 billion in housing loans for 1,342 citizens and Dh341.9 million in repayment exemptions for 455 beneficiaries.

The third housing benefits package of 2026 will support 3,867 citizens across Abu Dhabi, following directives from President Sheikh Mohamed in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, approved the package.

The package coincides with the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

Housing benefits reach Dh11.9 billion in 2026

The latest allocation brings the total value of housing benefits disbursed to Abu Dhabi citizens this year to Dh11.9 billion, benefiting 7,593 people.

Since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, the total value of housing benefits provided to citizens has reached about Dh189.47 billion.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the authority's board, said the programme reflected the leadership's commitment to providing suitable homes and strengthening family and social stability.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, director general of the authority, said the package offered different housing and financing options to meet the needs of Emirati families, while repayment exemptions would help ease financial pressure on beneficiaries.

“Abu Dhabi Housing Authority remains committed to enhancing its programmes and streamlining procedures to make it easier for citizens to access housing benefits that meet their needs, while we improve service quality, strengthen the efficiency of Abu Dhabi’s housing sector, and support Emirati families in achieving long-term housing and family stability," he said.