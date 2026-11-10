Sheikh Khaled approves latest stage of Abu Dhabi's Emirati family growth drive

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on Tuesday approved the latest phase of a major government strategy aimed at strengthening the Emirati family unit across the capital.

Sheikh Khaled said the Emirati Family Growth Programme – first launched in 2024 – was crucial to efforts to ensure citizens remain at the heart of the country's development journey.

He set out the emirate's vision for the future while chairing a meeting of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on the sidelines of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026.

The second package of the scheme, overseen by the Department of Community Development, includes a series of initiatives focused on preparing future generations for family life, strengthening family cohesion, and encouraging greater contributions from the private sector and wider community.

The programme incorporates social data to ensure its policies are tailored to the specific needs of Emirati families during various stages of their lives.

Sheikh Khaled said investment in the growth and stability of families served as an opportunity to invest in the nation's human capital and its future.

Stepping up support

The first stage of the family growth programme expanded the support network available to citizens, offering financial loans, rent assistance for up to four years and housing loan deductions after the births of their fourth, fifth and sixth child.

Emiratis taking part are also eligible to extend their maternity leave to 90 days and have their housing loan repayments extended – also starting from the births of their fourth, fifth and sixth child.

A home-visit service to help new parents during their first weeks was also introduced.

Organ donation drive

The Executive Council also reviewed progress in plans to transform Abu Dhabi into a leading hub for organ donation and transplantation, and advanced health care.

Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the success of the emirate's organ transplant network, under which 2,500 procedures have been conducted since its establishment in 2017.

One-year post-transplant success rates have reached 96.5 per cent, among the highest globally, the executive council was told.

A presentation by the Department of Health covered the launch of a public awareness campaign to highlight the importance of organ donation in delivering a new lease of life to patients.

Sheikh Khaled emphasised that organ donation represents the highest values of generosity and solidarity, and underlined the key role of the public in offering life-saving support to others.

The council also discussed Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Water Strategy, overseen by Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, which seeks to bolster water security and sustainability, improve efficiency and keep pace with the demands of economic and population growth, as well as updates on a series of government projects primed to enhance the quality of life of citizens and residents.