The world's first graduate-level artificial intelligence university is helping Emirati engineers use AI to improve satellite technology and detect equipment problems in the energy sector.

Professionals from Space42 and Adnoc are among the first students enrolled in the master's degree in Applied Artificial Intelligence programme at Abu Dhabi's Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The programme equips people working in different industries with AI skills that can be applied to their jobs.

It aims to help professionals find practical uses for the technology, from analysing satellite images to improving oil production and identifying equipment faults before they become serious.

Students can study full time or part time while working on projects related to their industries.

Using AI in space

Ahmed Al Menhali, a senior manager at Space42, is exploring how AI can help analyse images captured by satellites.

He has worked in the space industry for nearly a decade and was involved in the launch of the Thuraya-4 satellite on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in January 2025.

His current work involves overseeing spacecraft programmes, but he is now looking at how AI could make better use of the information satellites collect.

As part of his studies, he is investigating whether AI models trained to recognise features in ordinary satellite photographs can also analyse radar images.

Unlike conventional cameras, synthetic aperture radar technology allows satellites to capture images of the Earth's surface at night or through cloud cover.

The technology is used by Space42's Foresight satellite constellation.

AI could help identify objects and features in these images, allowing engineers to make better use of satellite data.

Mr Al Menhali told state news agency Wam that the programme had helped him look beyond building and managing spacecraft to understand how AI could improve the information they provide.

Detecting equipment problems early

Another student, Maitha Al Katheeri, is exploring how AI could improve oil production through her work as a reservoir management engineer at Adnoc.

Her role involves monitoring oil wells and finding ways to improve their performance.

She has already helped introduce an AI-powered system that detects unusual changes in equipment performance, allowing engineers to identify potential faults before they develop into more serious problems.

The technology could help reduce equipment failures and improve operations.

Ms Al Katheeri is also learning how AI can be used to predict when machinery may need maintenance and to help engineers make decisions about production.

She said the training supported Adnoc's efforts to expand the use of AI across its operations.

Mr Al Menhali and Ms Al Katheeri are part of the first group of students enrolled in the programme.