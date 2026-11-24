The sky is the limit for a team of 115 Emiratis ready for their careers to take off after becoming the latest additions to the Etihad Airways fleet.

Sixty-one cadet pilots and 54 cadet engineers were honoured at a graduation ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Monday, as the airline presses ahead with efforts to invest in local talent.

Joyful families showered the graduates with flowers, hugs and praise during the ceremony.

It was the realisation of a long-held dream for Salem Alzaabi, who had boarded his first flight with Etihad as a schoolboy. He said he could not have imagined graduating as an aircraft engineer more than 11 years later.

“My interest in aviation started during middle school on my first Etihad Airways flight, and that day I fell in love with aviation because I started to get curious and to ask a lot of questions about aviation," he said.

“The UAE invests a lot in its youth and the Emirati workforce, so the graduates that you saw today, they will be the representatives and ambassadors of this country in aviation outside worldwide.”

His father, Adeeb Alzaabi, greeted him with flowers and a wide smile after the ceremony.

“It is very difficult to express our feelings,” the father said. “Every parent is waiting for this period of time to see his son graduating and achieve his dream. Salem's dream was to become part of the aviation world. From 12 years [old], he was trying to catch and take photos of our aeroplanes. Slowly, he started achieved his dream.”

Salem Alzaabi, centre, with his father Adeel Alzaabi, left. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Salem Alzaabi, centre, with his father Adeel Alzaabi, left. …

On top of the world

Aisha Ahmed Almheiri's family were elated to see their daughter walk across the stage after the Covid-19 pandemic had interrupted her training, underlining how the graduation ceremony was the culmination of a long and challenging journey for many.

“It feels amazing,” said Ms Almheiri, a first officer on the Boeing 787. “It feels like all the hard work has paid off and today is the big celebration.”

While it is a personal milestone for the first officer, she is sharing her success – and some of her journeys – with her family. She has already brought them along to destinations such as Warsaw and Manchester.

“My goals are to fly around the world and take my family with me, she said. “I started doing that recently, they check my roster and see where they want to come.”

Previous slide Next slide Etihad Airways has held a graduation ceremony for 115 Emirati pilots and engineers from its training programmes. All photos: Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Etihad Airways has held a graduation ceremony for 115 Emirat…

Some of the graduates Show caption: Some of the graduates

Friends and families congratulate graduates Show caption: Friends and families congratulate graduates

Aisha Almheiri receives a hug from her best friend Show caption: Aisha Almheiri receives a hug from her best friend

Held during the UAE's Year of Family, the ceremony highlighted the role of families in supporting young Emiratis as they begin their careers Show caption: Held during the UAE's Year of Family, the ceremony highlight…

UAE nationals now account for more than one in four first officers at Etihad, the airline says Show caption: UAE nationals now account for more than one in four first of…

The airline employs nearly 400 Emirati pilots and about 120 Emirati engineers and technicians Show caption: The airline employs nearly 400 Emirati pilots and about 120 …

Etihad chief executive Antonoaldo Neves addresses the gathering Show caption: Etihad chief executive Antonoaldo Neves addresses the gather…

Etihad's programmes continue to attract strong interest from young Emiratis, the airline says Show caption: Etihad's programmes continue to attract strong interest from…

















Emiratis at heart of aviation

Etihad has increased the number of citizens in the aviation sector through its UAE National Talent Strategy, which was launched last year with the goal of increasing Emirati talent by more than 50 per cent in five years.

“We put a lot of energy making sure that we have a great pool of national talent so that we can provide opportunity for the Emirati talent to become pilots, to become engineers,” Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive of Etihad Airways, told The National.

“It's something that we believe is very important for Etihad, for our culture, and it's our obligation as well to give it back to the community and make sure we develop the national talent.”

The UAE's aviation sector accounted for more than 18 per cent of the country's gross domestic product last year. For the Emirati graduates, the opportunity to contribute to the sector is not only a job but a responsibility.

“It's a matter of national pride,” said Tariq Najyb Al Maskari, a first officer flying the Boeing 787. “It is beautiful seeing our people flying it, hearing the names of my friends and their voices on the PA system.”

The company aims to hire 3,000 staff next year, with Emiratis central to the growth strategy.

Rapid growth

Mr Neves said the airline continues to expand, despite a challenging year for aviation, during which the Iran war has triggered rising fuel prices, airspace closures and widespread travel disruption.

“We are right now 15 per cent ahead of last year, flying 15 per cent more seats than last year. Our revenue year-on-year is up,” Mr Neves said.

The chief executive believes there is reason to be positive, as the airline ends the year with 137 aircraft in the fleet and about 22 million passengers.

Etihad aims to increase its current 320 departures a day to 390 next year, as it continues to add destinations such as Gothenburg, Chengdu and Harare to its schedule.

“We have no intention of slowing down,” Mr Neves said. “Next year we're going to be adding 15 to 20 planes, so we are really excited about the year to come. For each and every plane that we bring, we need to hire about 70 to 100 people.”