Dubai is hosting the first Afrah Al Emarat mass wedding today, with three hundred grooms taking part in the inaugural event. The UAE-wide initiative aims to bring young Emiratis together and support couples as they start their families.

Held under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed, the event coincides with the 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations. Today's event marks the first of a series of celebrations across the country.

Afrah Al Emarat encourages young Emiratis to marry and start families while easing financial pressures, expanding community participation, strengthening social solidarity and celebrating authentic Emirati customs and traditions.

It will continue across the country from Wednesday until January 7 under a unified national programme that preserves each emirate's distinct customs and traditions.

The initiative is overseen by the Presidential Court, in co-operation with the Ministry of Family, and an executive committee that includes representatives from the Ministry of Culture, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Citizens and Community Affairs Office, and the National Projects Office, among other bodies.

Sana Suhail, Minister of Family, said the initiative reflected a national commitment to strengthening family support systems.

“This approach is guided by the leadership's forward-looking vision, which places the family at the heart of national priorities, recognising its fundamental role in human development, social cohesion and sustainable development,” Ms Suhail said.

She added that launching the programme during the Year of Family presents an opportunity to develop sustainable initiatives aligned with the UAE Centennial 2071 goals of building a cohesive and prosperous society.

Hessa Buhumaid, director general of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the initiative embodies a national vision that recognises supporting family formation as a shared community responsibility.

Ms Buhumaid highlighted efforts to integrate marriage support with broader services that empower families throughout different life stages, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The initiative builds on the legacy of UAE founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who championed mass weddings to strengthen social solidarity.