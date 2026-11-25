When a friend challenged Arwa Al Nuaimi to finish high school among the UAE’s top students, Arwa could think of no reason why she could not. She went on to finish seventh in the country.

Now, as one of two Emiratis awarded a Rhodes Scholarship for 2027 to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford, she hopes to give other young people the encouragement that helped shape her own academic journey.

“In high school I got one push, mostly by luck. At New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) I was surrounded by people who kept pushing. That’s what I want more students to have, without it depending on chance,” she said.

Ms Al Nuaimi is in her final year at NYUAD, studying economics with minors in political science and social research and public policy.

She arrived at university unsure of what she wanted to study, but the freedom to explore subjects ranging from economics and politics to prisons and identity helped her discover where her interests lay.

The Rhodes Scholarship, one of the world’s most prestigious academic awards, selects students on the basis of academic ability, character, leadership and commitment to service.

Two scholarships are awarded in the UAE each year under a programme permanently endowed by the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation. The latest recipients will bring the reported number of Emirati Rhodes scholars to 28 since the first two took up their places at Oxford in 2014.

New York University Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: New York University Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

Ms Al Nuaimi said her experience at university was different from school, where she felt academic success could be defined too narrowly. Some classmates, she thought, were capable of more but did not receive the support or encouragement that might have helped them see it.

At NYUAD, she found friends, professors and advisers who believed in her – Marwa Koheji and Gabriel Koehler-Derrick, global awards adviser Doug Cutchins, and her mother, whose support has been central to her achievements. “A lot of this is hers too,” she said of her mother.

A university class on incarceration changed the questions Ms Al Nuaimi wanted to pursue.

Making a difference

She went in expecting to learn about crime, but left thinking about what might have happened years before a person entered the justice system – and whether schools or services had noticed that a young person was struggling.

“Most people in the system weren’t failed in a courtroom. They were failed years earlier, by schools and services that noticed too late or didn’t notice at all,” she said.

That thinking now informs her capstone research, which examines the factors driving male school dropout rates across different regions of the UAE. The work involves more than analysing figures: she is also listening to people to understand what pulled them away from school and what might have kept them there.

“It would be easy to look at the numbers and decide what they mean,” she said. “Instead, most of the work is listening to the people behind them.”

At Oxford, Ms Al Nuaimi will pursue a master's degree in evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation.

She wants to learn how to assess whether programmes are effective, and then use that evidence to help shape policy in the UAE.

“The impact I hope for is a UAE where fewer kids fall through the cracks to begin with, and the ones who do get pulled back up instead of locked away,” she said.

She sees the UAE’s diversity as an opportunity to develop approaches that could be relevant elsewhere. “The UAE is a microcosm of the world,” she said, pointing to the many nationalities living in a country small enough to try policies and see how they work.

Her broader aim is to widen the paths through which young people can succeed. “Being a strong academic is one path, but it shouldn’t be the only one that is taken seriously,” she said. “I want every child to have more doors open to them, whatever they’re good at.”

Shaped by friendship

The other recipient of the scholarship, Sultan Hadef Jouan Al Dhaheri, also hopes to bring what he learns at Oxford back to the UAE. Mr Al Dhaheri, 25, grew up in Abu Dhabi and attended the British School Al Khubairat (BSAK) before completing an undergraduate degree in political science, specialising in international relations, at Columbia University.

He said his time at Columbia placed him in a diverse and intellectually stimulating community. It exposed him to new ways of thinking and encouraged him to reconsider his own beliefs and how people experience the world.

Rhodes scholar Sultan Hadef Al Dhaheri. Photo: Sultan Hadef Al Dhaheri Show caption: Rhodes scholar Sultan Hadef Al Dhaheri. Photo: Sultan Hadef …

“I was most deeply shaped by the friendships I forged during my time at university,” he said.

Mr Al Dhaheri will pursue postgraduate studies in diplomacy and public policy at Oxford. He said he has long wanted to contribute to the UAE through public service and hopes to build a career in government.

“I hope to play my own role in furthering the late founding father Sheikh Zayed’s vision, carrying the baton forward through a career in government,” he said. He hopes to join a generation of Emirati leaders working on the complex challenges facing the country.

His interest in bringing people together began at school. Mr Al Dhaheri founded and led the UAE Ambassadors Programme at BSAK, expanding it to include students of all nationalities to encourage inclusivity and cross-cultural understanding. He also oversaw the school’s Charity Committee, which raised more than $10,000 towards the construction of a school in Mauritius.

He described leadership as helping people recognise their strengths and bringing them together. He said he had tried to create a sense of belonging in the communities he joined, both in the UAE and abroad.

“Sometimes all a person needs is the knowledge that just one person believes in them,” he said.

The 2027 scholars were selected by a committee chaired by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State. Ms Al Kaabi said the committee looked for “intellectual rigour, curiosity, and the courage to lead in both thought and action”, as well as a sense of responsibility beyond personal success.