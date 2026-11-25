Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday unveiled a nationwide strategy to champion the use of assistive AI under a government drive to keep pace with the rapidly advancing technology.

Sheikh Mohammed - while chairing a meeting of the UAE Cabinet - said a national technology platform called FedAI had been adopted to develop and operate cutting-edge assistive AI tools.

The UAE Cabinet also reviewed the launch plan for the government's new personal AI assistant, called Mira, which was announced this week.

The Dubai Ruler said executive task forces had been directed to accelerate work on the Mira project and all federal departments had been instructed to integrate their services with Mira in time for its roll out from March.

Mira aims to boost efficiency and speed up the processing of key transactions, with an initial focus on issuing and renewing work permits and passports, and on health care and education.

"We are entering a new phase in the delivery of government services, where users can speak to the government in their own language, access government services using their own words and devote their time to their work rather than paperwork," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

'Fastest and most efficient government'

"We also adopted the comprehensive government strategy for assistive AI during the meeting and adopted the national technology platform “FedAI” as a unified, secure, and sovereign infrastructure for developing and operating assistive AI solutions.

"Our goal is for the UAE government to be the fastest, most efficient, and most prepared for the technologies of the future."

In April, the UAE set out plans to ensure half of all government services were delivered using advanced AI agents within two years.

Economic progress

During the meeting, the UAE Cabinet also approved a new framework for joint economic committees between the Emirates and countries around the world in an effort to boost economic, trade and investment partnerships.

Ministers reviewed the results of the National Investment Strategy, which has helped to cement the UAE as one of the top ten countries in the world for foreign investment.

Sheikh Mohammed said foreign investment into the UAE had hit Dh177 billion at the end of 2025, with direct foreign investment stock reaching Dh1.174 trillion.

"The UAE economy continues to grow, global confidence in our country is growing and our international partnerships are expanding," Sheikh Mohammed said.