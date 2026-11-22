The UAE has joined forces with the Dominican Republic to launch a high-tech action plan aimed at equipping citizens in the Caribbean nation with critical AI skills, improving access to education for thousands of learners and helping to future-proof key government services.

A series of initiatives poised to support digital transformation and strengthen strategic ties between the nations were announced during the second World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean, held in the Dominican Republic this weekend.

The One Million AI Coders project - developed by the Government Experience Exchange Office at the UAE's Ministry of Cabinet Affairs in partnership with the Dominican Government - will provide one million Dominican citizens with foundational skills in artificial intelligence and prompt engineering.

It seeks to enable participants to use cutting-edge AI tools effectively to boost productivity and innovation and help develop national talent capable of keeping pace with the evolving needs of the digital economy and contributing to sustainable growth.

The initiative was announced in the presence of Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State and Head of the UAE Government delegation to the World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean 2026.

Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, speaks during the the World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean. Photo: EPA Show caption: Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, speaks d…

UAE strategy goes global

The UAE's latest effort to encourage the public to embrace advanced technology comes after the success of a major strategy across the Arab world.

One Million Arab Coders, Led by Dubai Future Foundation, was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in 2017 to help Arab citizens to thrive in a fast-changing employment landscape.

Sheikh Mohammed said at the time that the initiative aimed “to empower Arab youth with modern technology and its basic tool, which is programming, the language of the modern age.”

It brought together experienced trainers in software sciences and advanced technologies in the world to train participants for free from about 80 countries who have completed five million hours of study and work, 76,000 training workshops and 100,000 capstone projects.

'Classrooms of Hope'

A three-year partnership was signed between the DP World Foundation, the Digital School, led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and the Ministry of Education of the Dominican Republic to launch the ‘Classrooms of Hope’ project.

The scheme will ensure about 60,000 pupils across at least 10 public schools have access to digital infrastructure that allows for the continuity of learning, particularly during weather-related school closures.

It includes equipping classrooms with digital facilities and technology, providing 400 computers and satellite internet connectivity and making Spanish-language digital learning content aligned with the national curriculum for Grades 1 to 12.

It also provides 1,000 teacher training opportunities accredited by Arizona State University to strengthen teachers’ ability to use technology and digital learning tools in education.

Boosting government services

The two countries also agreed to work together on the Dominican Republic Government Accelerators programme.

The scheme will seek to accelerate the implementation of government initiatives, by embedding a culture of innovation to improve services, policies and programmes.

A number of other deals were also finalised to advance ties across Latin America and the Caribbean.

These included an agreements between UN Tourism and both the World Governments Summit Organisation and the Association of Caribbean States.

The UAE government has also teamed up with the Latin American Centre for Development Administration to support government knowledge exchange.

The Global South Network for Government Innovation was established on the sidelines of the Dialogue. The initiative is co-led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation and the Government Experience Exchange Programme, in collaboration with Brazil’s Secretariat for Management and Innovation (SEGES), with the participation of the Dominican Republic, Bermuda and Colombia.

The two-day World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean - which concluded on Saturday - featured 35 sessions and more than 15 high-level meetings and engagements.

It brought together more than 70 speakers, representatives from more than 30 countries and more than 120 private sector companies and institutions.

Sessions focused on six main themes: geoeconomics and strategic investment; tourism, culture and experience economies; international co-operation and regional integration; anticipating the future of governments; logistics and global connectivity; and human capital and the future of work.