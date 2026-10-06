Abu Dhabi's Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council meets to review AI progress

Abu Dhabi's top artificial intelligence body has convened to assess progress on the emirate's ambition to become a global leader in AI technology.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Adviser and Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, chaired the meeting on Tuesday, held in the presence of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Vice Chairman of the council.

The council reviewed progress in several key priorities, including the UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi, advances in AI research, the development of specialised talent and open AI models, and the Abu Dhabi government's drive to become the world's first fully AI-native administration by 2027.

Sheikh Tahnoon said Abu Dhabi's ambitions go beyond merely adopting AI, extending to developing underlying technology and shaping the economy around it.

He stressed the importance of directing investment, research and international partnerships towards building a lasting scientific and technological base in the emirate, enabling its people and institutions to establish new industries and develop a model of government with AI at its core.

The Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council serves as Abu Dhabi's supreme authority for AI and advanced technology projects, investment and research. It is responsible for setting policies, strategies and priorities across the emirate.

In July, the UAE and US agreed to create a bilateral task force to speed up the development of AI tools for military purposes.

Task Force Talon Synapse is to be based in Abu Dhabi and will be made up of about 20 US and Emirati personnel specialising in AI, data and cybersecurity.