Dubai's digital education project for underprivileged children expands programme in Seychelles

A digital education project by the Dubai government for refugee and underprivileged children has expanded its programme in the Seychelles.

The Digital School has launched a new phase to boost the digital skills of 100 teachers across 11 schools.

The expansion of teacher-training programmes in the Seychelles is part of the organisation’s efforts to enhance its global impact, driven by the belief that teachers are the cornerstone of any sustainable educational transformation, said Dr Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General of the Digital School, in remarks carried state news agency Wam on Sunday.

The project is working to equip teachers with the digital skills and tools needed to effectively integrate modern technology into classrooms, improving education quality and enhancing pupils’ readiness for future demands, Dr Al Ali added.

The latest phase of the scheme reflects “the UAE government’s approach and its continuing efforts to foster international collaboration and government knowledge exchange, and support education development, digital transformation and capacity-building initiatives in partner countries”, said Mohamed bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for the Government Experience Exchange Programme.

The latest phase is being undertaken in association with the UAE's Government Experience Exchange Programme office and the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development in the Seychelles.

“We value this partnership with the Digital School, which is built on a shared vision aimed at achieving a real transformation in the education system by providing integrated digital learning environments, curriculum-aligned educational content and advanced professional development programmes for teachers,” said Dr Justin Zelym, of the Seychelles' Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development.

What is the Digital School?

The Digital School was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in November 2020. It aims to empower students with digital-learning options, offering a choice for blended and remote learning in a smart and flexible manner.

The school targets underprivileged communities, refugees and displaced people worldwide by leveraging digital education and providing contemporary curriculums.