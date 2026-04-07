Distance learning is teaching UAE children one of the skills they need most

A few years ago, Covid-19 forced all of us into what was, in effect, the largest education experiment in modern history. Classrooms disappeared overnight, homes became learning spaces and parents found themselves navigating the unfamiliar role of part-time educators. At the time, many believed it was a temporary disruption – an emergency response that would soon pass.

Yet today, across the UAE and the wider region, many families find themselves in a familiar situation once again. Schools shift online, routines are disrupted and households must reorganise around screens, schedules and uncertainty. The frustration is understandable. Online learning is demanding as it stretches the patience of parents, tests the discipline of students and exposes the limits of systems designed for a different reality.

However, the more important question may not be why this is happening again, but what this moment is actually preparing us for – the silver lining of these crises.

The world our children are growing into will not resemble the one our education systems were built for. It will be less predictable, much more digital and constantly evolving. Knowledge is no longer scarce; it is abundant and instantly accessible. In such a world, success will depend less on what individuals know (which most schools were built to maximise), and far more on how quickly they can learn, unlearn and relearn. The future belongs to those who sharpen the self-discipline to master lifelong learning, and excel in learning how to learn.

This is where the experience of online learning – despite all its imperfections and irritations – reveals its hidden value.

When a student learns from home, without the physical structure of a classroom and the constant presence of a teacher, the responsibility for learning subtly shifts. It becomes less about being taught and more about managing oneself. Over time, students are compelled to develop the ability to structure their day, sustain focus without supervision, search for information independently, navigate digital environments, and maintain motivation even when external pressure is limited.

These are not minor adjustments. They represent a fundamental shift in capability.

Evidence from the Covid period reinforces this point. While many studies highlighted learning loss in core subjects, they also pointed to a quieter, often overlooked gain. Students who adapted well to online environments developed stronger self-direction, improved time management and greater ownership of their learning process.

Quote The future belongs to those who master lifelong learning and excel in learning how to learn

This moment, therefore, invites a broader reflection on how we define education itself. For decades, education systems have been structured around teaching—fixed curricula, standardised schedules, classroom-based delivery and – of course – a teacher who tells the students what to do, how and when. Yet the trajectory of the world is clearly moving toward learning that is continuous, on-demand, personalised and distributed across multiple platforms and environments. Professionals are increasingly reskilling online, governments are investing in digital learning ecosystems and emerging technologies such as AI are reshaping how knowledge is accessed and absorbed.

The centre of gravity is shifting from the institution to the individual learner.

In this context, attempting to replicate the traditional classroom experience online risks missing the larger opportunity. The objective should not be to reproduce the past in a digital format, but to begin adapting to a model of learning that reflects the realities of the future.

None of this diminishes the very real challenges that families and educators are facing today. The pressures are significant, particularly for younger students who require more structure and guidance. However, within this disruption lies a meaningful silver lining.

What children are experiencing today is not only a continuation of their formal education, but also an immersion in a new way of learning – one that demands independence, adaptability and resilience.

These are not simply complementary skills. They are essential capabilities for navigating a world where careers will evolve multiple times, where new knowledge will constantly emerge, and where the ability to direct one’s own learning will determine long-term success. Schools should stop trying to replicate the classroom online and should start building new curriculums in the coming decade, centred around teaching students how to learn and coaching them on learning journeys, all done by learning stage, not age.

What may feel like a temporary setback could, in hindsight, prove to be one of the most valuable phases in a child’s development. Not because of the specific content covered during this period, but because of the deeper lesson it reinforces: the capacity to learn, anytime, anywhere, for life.