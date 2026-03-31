IB exams cancelled as remote learning extended in UAE

Pupils in International Baccalaureate schools in the UAE will not sit their final examinations in May and results will be based on cumulative assessments owing to safety reasons as Iranian attacks on the Emirates continue.

The International Baccalaureate said it “remains in close contact with partners across the region as the situation evolves” and as the “conflict continues to disrupt schooling across parts of the Middle East.”

The IB organisation has said the “non-exam” route to assess grades was taken in exceptional circumstances when authorities decided that examinations could not be conducted because of conflict.

“We understand the uncertainty and pressure many students and families are facing,” said Olli-Pekka Heinonen, director general of the International Baccalaureate in a statement on Tuesday. “These are complex circumstances that require difficult decisions. The examination route remains our preferred approach but our focus is to ensure every student can continue their education and progress with confidence.”

Parents and pupils in IB schools in the UAE received a message that, following discussions with government authorities, it was decided that the “IB Diploma and career-related programme students will not sit IB examinations and will instead be awarded results using the non-exam contingency measure”.

This decision affects thousands of pupils who would have taken the IB exams between April 24 and May 20.

How will IB pupils be assessed?

The IB organisation said that the non-exam contingency measure or NECM could be adopted as a “last-resort approach that enables students to receive results based on externally assessed coursework and teacher-predicted grades, using established IB standards and quality assurance processes.”

The organisation has said it would work closely with schools and IB associations to provide support and guidance.

Richard Drew, principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate School and chairman of the Middle East IB Association, described the NECM as a well-established approach that universities were aware of and was designed to ensure students were assessed fairly based on the work they have completed over time.

“In moments like this, we fully recognise the concern and uncertainty that families may be feeling, particularly at such an important stage in students’ educational journeys. Across IB World Schools, the priority is always the safety and well-being of students, alongside ensuring continuity of learning and fair, reliable outcomes,” he said.

“We want to reassure families that universities around the world are familiar with and respect this process, and that students will be able to move forward with confidence.”

Nicki Williams, director of education at Taaleem schools, said the disappointment was understandable but NECM was a trusted process.

"We completely understand that this may feel like an uncertain time for families. We also recognise that there may be some disappointment, particularly given the significant effort students have invested in preparing for their IB examinations,” she said.

“However, the Non-Exam Contingency Measure is a well-established and trusted IB process, designed to ensure fair outcomes based on students’ work over time. Our priority remains to support each and every student with care, clarity and confidence as they progress to the next stage of their education or career.”

Remote learning extended

While parents are divided, schools across the country say systems were in place to support pupils as remote learning was extended until April 17 for nurseries, kindergarten, public and private schools.

Barney Durrant, headmaster of Brighton College Abu Dhabi, said the well-being of pupils was a key focus.

“One of the main areas that we have focused on is the mental health and well-being of our pupils. One-to-one sessions to check-in on our pupils, registration at the beginning and end of the day give us a 'temperature check', opportunities to chat with their tutor, housemaster, the school counsellor or any other member of our staff and also ensuring that our pupils are engaging in physical activity.”

Distance learning has been extended across all schools in the UAE due to sustained Iranian attacks. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Vatsala Mathew, chief executive of Elite English School in Dubai, said parents with young children being granted permission by employers to remain home was a huge support.

“It has been a great help for children that parents with younger children can work from home as they can guide the students in parallel with the education we are providing,” she said. “Switching to online for schools was not difficult because of the experience from Covid but we are here to hold their hand, help and support them.”

Sanae Aoulad, a single mother of three children who study in the Gems Education Founders School – Al Mizhar, said schools were doing their best but there should be a reduction in fees due to online classes.

"We're paying a lot of money for the schools,” she said. “I recognise the situation but since the public spaces are all open, I believe the schools should also be open. If you close schools, you have to also close the malls because a lot of kids, they are in the malls.”

Other parents too believed that teachers could be relied on to keep pupils safe.

“This situation is something none of us have ever seen but schools need to adapt and we do hope they open up soon with safety protocols,” said Shruti Ahuja, with two children in Jebel Ali School in Dubai. “Children know what to do when they hear the alerts, that they need to be away from windows. My concern is that distance learning does not do justice and they are losing out on working with other children.”

Dr Megha Gupta, a gynaecologist, with two children in Dubai International Academy, Emirates Hills had a different opinion.

“Online is not the same as face-to-face school but I’d rather have them learn life skills and keep them home safe. I’m OK for them to help with household chores, cook meals for the family and do their school work. I think parents should not stress about schools opening.”