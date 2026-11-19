A YouTuber from New York has won the Dh1 million ($272,000) top prize of an artificial intelligence challenge in Dubai.

Samin Yaser, 29, defeated 19 contestants from around the world and was declared AI Grandmaster at Dubai Future Week on Thursday.

The 20 finalists, chosen from a pool of international applicants, competed by performing a series of tasks using generative AI to create visuals within a certain time frame.

Among those tasks was creating a game with a character who moves between Dubai in 1971 and a futuristic version of the city in 2071. Mr Yasar, who runs his own AI voice company, said he referenced his own YouTube videos to get inspiration for the competition.

“The whole competition felt like Slumdog Millionaire where I'm remembering tidbits of the past,” he said, referring to the Oscar-winning movie which features a contestant remembering moments from his life on the way to winning the Indian version of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire.

For the YouTuber, the biggest advantage of AI is the time he saves on tasks, including remotely uploading YouTube videos through prompts on his phone.

“I love how much time back I get in my entire life. It's doing my work for me. The fact that I get to do all this stuff and have this leverage is incredible, and I love being in the forefront of it.”

Mr Yaser said his heart was rushing as he was announced as the overall winner.

“I'm super grateful, it was an incredible competition. Every one of the finalists really put in the effort but I'm really glad of the result. I'm pretty speechless,” he told The National.

The grandmaster challenge was organised by Dubai Future Foundation, with a panel of AI experts from Google Cloud choosing the winner.

Nicole Lee was also among the finalists for the AI Grandmaster Challenge in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Nicole Lee was also among the finalists for the AI Grandmast…

Global reach

Also among the finalists was Nicole Lee, 33, who works full time on AI adoption for the Singapore government. She flew seven hours just to compete in the challenge. After competing in the 2024 edition, she was determined to come back.

“It was radical,” she told The National. “I didn't expect to get this far. I didn't even study for this so I'm glad to be here.”

She does not have a technical engineering background, so her strategy is centred on incorporating human-friendly elements into her website.

“A lot of websites are very sloppy now because of AI generation,” she said. “I designed this little plate where you can choose the ingredients you want, drag and drop it into the plate and then that will decide your dinner.

“I also took the user through a day in the life by having the sun set slowly to become a moon as you scroll. These are little tastes that you can use to make your website stand out.”

“Right now, I use AI for everything in my life. I can't imagine what else I could automate.”

The UAE has increased its focus on AI recently. Earlier this year, it announced a plan to use agentic AI across 50 per cent of government sectors and operations within two years, using the technology to increase efficiency and simplify services.

“The AI Grandmaster Challenge provides an important opportunity to showcase outstanding skills, expertise and emerging talent in artificial intelligence,” Abdul Aziz Al Jaziri, deputy chief executive of Dubai Future Foundation, was quoted as saying by state news agency Wam earlier this month.

“AI has become a powerful tool for enhancing human capabilities, making it essential to keep pace with rapid technological advances and remain ready to adopt and develop creative solutions that contribute to a better future for humanity.

“Accelerating technological transformation and the adoption of AI applications across different areas of work and everyday life is fundamental to moving towards a future in which AI becomes an active partner in human progress.”