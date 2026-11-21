The UAE was praised for its role in building connections with Latin American countries at a summit on Saturday.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader opened the second World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean on Saturday, praising the UAE leadership's commitment to building a long-term strategic partnership with his country.

The event, held in Cap Cana, brought together 10 heads of state and government, more than 70 speakers and representatives of 120 private-sector companies across 35 dialogue sessions.

The event reflects the UAE’s approach to engaging with the world, based on building bridges, strengthening meaningful connections and sustaining them, said Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, reported state news agency Wam.

She noted that this approach has guided the development of relations with countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, founded on trust, credibility and mutual respect, and strengthened through practical cooperation that delivers tangible results.

“Partnerships are not built through a single visit; they are strengthened through repeated visits, continuous follow-up and tangible results," she said in a keynote speech at the event.

"Oceans may separate our regions, but our ambitions are shared. The UAE stands fully ready to open new horizons with you and work together to shape the future we all aspire to.”

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit, said the Dialogue had demonstrated the importance of making the future a shared goal for governments, organisations and businesses.

The programme spanned six themes: geoeconomics and strategic investment; tourism, culture and experience economies; international cooperation and regional integration; foresight for the future of governments; logistics and global connectivity; and human capital and the future of work.

Mr Abinader highlighted the Dominican Republic's tourism ambitions during a presidential dialogue, noting the country expects to welcome more than 12 million visitors and plans to open a sixth cruise pier in Samaná.

The summit concluded with the World Governments Summit Organisation and the Government of the Dominican Republic signing a memorandum of understanding to develop joint initiatives and establish a sustainable platform for cooperation between the UAE, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The previous edition of the Dialogue, held in 2025, brought together representatives from 22 countries, 29 speakers and 59 companies and institutions.