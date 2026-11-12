Noura Al Kaabi champions children's rights at Paris Peace Forum

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, has led the UAE delegation to the Paris Peace Forum, where she urged world leaders to place children's well-being at the heart of development policy.

Representing President Sheikh Mohamed, Ms Al Kaabi addressed a ministerial round-table called “Children First: Making the Case for Investing in Children”, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to advancing child welfare through integrated approaches spanning health, education, protection and family support.

Ms Al Kaabi highlighted the UAE's Year of the Family 2026 and its efforts to strengthen child protection in the digital environment, alongside international initiatives aimed at expanding access to education and health care for vulnerable children, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

She also expressed UAE support for the Children First Declaration, stressing the importance of converting international commitments into concrete action through sustained partnerships and cohesive policies.

“Childhood happens only once,” Ms Al Kaabi said. “Health, learning, safety and emotional well-being are not separate needs, they are interconnected foundations. Our policies must be interconnected, too.”

The minister outlined the UAE's contributions to global heritage preservation, including its support for the restoration of historic landmarks in Mosul, Iraq, and emphasised the importance of strengthening international partnerships and leveraging innovation to address emerging challenges facing cultural heritage.