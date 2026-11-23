The UAE on Monday announced the launch of an artificial intelligence-powered personal assistant called Mira to help transform how government services are provided to the public.

The cutting-edge tool will be introduced in March to boost efficiency and speed up the processing of key transactions, with an initial focus on issuing and renewing work permits and passports, and on health care and education.

The announcement by Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, during an event at the Dubai Exhibition Centre comes amid a major digital drive to ensure half of all government services are provided using advanced AI agents within two years.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, led a high-profile gathering at the launch.

“The story of developing government services did not begin today. It is the story of a leader whose concern was making people’s lives easier,” Mr Al Gergawi said, referring to Sheikh Mohammed, who has served as a driving force behind the UAE's AI strategy.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, announces the launch of the Mira AI assistant. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, announces …

Demonstrations at the event showed Mira using government data to renew passports and Emirates IDs, and to answer residency questions. The platform is intended to work in users’ own languages; one demonstration showed it guiding a worker in Tagalog.

How Mira will help shape the future

Ministers and senior officials outlined how the UAE's bold vision for the future could help citizens and residents in their everyday lives.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said Mira could be used to help parents review pupils' attendance and grades, and arrange meetings with teachers.

Ali Al Shamsi, chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizens, Customs and Ports Security, said the AI model was poised to enhance a variety of services, from birth certificates to passport and residency permit renewals.

Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said it would help businesses to track work permits and manage employee procedures, helping to free up precious time.

“Your time is for your business, not transactions,” he said.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said the integration of AI by his department had saved about 14,600 staff hours annually.

Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, described health and family well-being as government priorities and outlined a new model for health services, with particular attention to older citizens, under which they can be given immediate access to health services and medical records through Mira.

Embracing AI

The UAE government has been at the forefront of global efforts to harness the responsible and safe use of AI to boost efficiency and raise standards.

This month, Abu Dhabi teamed up with global tech company OpenAI for a series of milestone agreements aimed at integrating AI across sectors including the government, investment, food and education.

The agreements were signed after a meeting between Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman.

Mr Altman hailed the UAE for setting a "bold, global standard" for the integration of AI across both the public and private sectors.

"We are proud to support the UAE’s ambition, anchored in a shared commitment to safety, accessibility and responsible innovation,” he said.

In October, Dubai launched a new accelerator programme to apply agentic AI across government services, marking a significant step in the emirate's push to futureproof public-sector operations.

The Dubai Future Foundation announced the Agentic AI for Government Services Accelerator under its Dubai Future Accelerators initiative.

The programme will help government entities create prototypes for use in AI-powered services within significantly shorter time frames.

In its first phase, the accelerator will bring together 33 Dubai government entities and assess more than 300 public-facing use cases to identify those with the greatest potential for agentic AI development.