Seven-year-old boy with cerebral palsy fulfils football dream at Sharjah match

After years of treatment for cerebral palsy, Zayed Mustafa Al Fahadi, seven, got the chance to step on to a football pitch in the UAE and experience a moment he had long dreamt of.

In front of a packed stadium, a beaming Zayed walked on to the pitch alongside the referees and kicked off the match between Sharjah and Shabab Al Ahli on Saturday. A video of the moment was widely shared on social media.

“It was a strange and lovely feeling when I kicked the ball. I felt like a professional player,” Zayed told The National. “I love football and Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol.”

The young football fan said his school friends were amazed when they saw the viral clip. “My friends at school watched the video and they didn’t believe that it was me kicking the ball,” he said.

Zayed kicks off the match between Shabab Al Ahli and Sharjah FC. Photo: UAE Pro League Show caption: Zayed kicks off the match between Shabab Al Ahli and Sharjah…

Zayed's appearance was organised by the UAE Pro League in co-ordination with the Nahr Al Hayat Fund, affiliated with the Emirates Red Crescent, as part of efforts to support the child and his family through his treatment and rehabilitation journey.

His father, Mustafa Al Fahadi, 40, from Iraq, told The National his son's condition was caused by a lack of oxygen during birth, which affected the part of his brain responsible for movement.

“When he was two years old, we noticed he was unable to walk or stand. An MRI discovered the problem,” said Mr Al Fahadi, who has been in the UAE since 1995 and works for a private company.

Zayed was born on December 2, 2018, on what is the UAE's National Day, known officially as Eid Al Etihad.

His father said he chose the name Zayed to honour the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“He was born on the same day as Eid Al Etihad and in the Year of Zayed in 2018,” he said.

Zayed with his father Mustafa at their home in Sharjah, following the youngster's appearance kicking off a UAE Pro League match, which went viral. Ahmed Ramzan for The National Show caption: Zayed with his father Mustafa at their home in Sharjah, foll…

Treatment and rehabilitation

Zayed has undergone several surgical procedures to improve his mobility, followed by intensive physiotherapy and speech therapy.

The family received financial support through the UAE Red Crescent's Nahr Al Hayat Fund.

“The most challenging thing is the high cost of treatment and surgeries, especially the physiotherapy sessions,” Mr Al Fahadi said. “He does three sessions per week. The surgeries helped his condition to stabilise.”

Soher Abid, director of Nahr Al Hayat Fund, told The National the organisation first learnt about Zayed’s circumstances through a media professional volunteering with the fund.

“Zayed was experiencing difficulties with walking and movement, as well as speech difficulties, due to cerebral palsy,” she said. “He underwent three surgeries on his leg to improve his mobility in addition to intensive physical rehabilitation and speech therapy sessions.”

Zayed receiving physiotherapy. Photo: Nahar Al Hayat Fund Show caption: Zayed receiving physiotherapy. Photo: Nahar Al Hayat Fund

Zayed's father said the support had reinforced his appreciation for the UAE and its humanitarian initiatives.

“The UAE is a giving country that loves to help others. Thank God we live on this land that provides us with all the help we need to help Zayed recover,” he said. “A big thanks to Nahr Al Hayat for all the support they provide to my son.”

Dream come true

The idea of arranging the ceremonial kick-off came during the fund's most recent meeting with Zayed, when representatives asked him what he wanted to do first after his operation.

“He replied, 'play football'. That was when we came up with the idea of making his dream come true,” Ms Abid said.

She said the move reflected the fund's commitment to supporting children undergoing treatment. “We always strive to provide emotional and moral support to all the children under our care,” she said.

Giving Zayed a normal childhood

Despite his physical challenges, Mr Al Fahadi said he wanted Zayed to enjoy a normal childhood.

Zayed attends a mainstream school in Sharjah with his older sister. His father said he had chosen not to enrol him in a specialised school because his difficulties are physical rather than intellectual.

He described Zayed as sociable, funny and energetic, with a love of going out and taking part in activities.

The invitation to the football match was an important boost to Zayed's confidence, his father said.

“The gesture by the UAE Pro League was huge mental support for Zayed,” he said. “The players welcomed him warmly and he was super excited. The next day, when he went to school, he told his friends about it.”

Families whose children have medical conditions and cannot afford treatment can contact the Nahr Al Hayat Fund on 800733.