Emirates Red Crescent launches $3.4m winter aid campaign to help 300,000 people

The Emirates Red Crescent has launched a Dh12.5 million winter aid campaign to support more than 300,000 vulnerable people across 17 countries.

The initiative, directed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), targets refugees, displaced people and communities affected by humanitarian crises and severe weather conditions.

To mark the launch, the ERC organised a volunteer event at its Abu Dhabi headquarters, where board members and staff assembled winter aid packages alongside volunteers from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, ADNOC and other organisations.

ERC Secretary-General Ahmed Al Mazrouei said the campaign reflected the UAE's humanitarian approach under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the organisation's commitment to supporting people affected by crises, particularly during winter when hardship intensifies.

"The ERC has developed a phased implementation plan throughout the winter, in coordination with relevant authorities and humanitarian partners in the UAE and abroad," Mr Al Mazrouei said, adding that the campaign would prioritise children, older people, women, and displaced and refugee families to ensure timely and efficient aid delivery.

Mr Al Mazrouei said the strong volunteer turnout reflected the spirit of solidarity within UAE society and underscored the importance of charitable work in supporting humanitarian initiatives.

The ERC said it would continue implementing relief and humanitarian programmes and expanding partnerships under Sheikh Hamdan's directives, reinforcing the UAE's role in regional and international humanitarian efforts.

Gaza aid

Last week, the ERC delivered Dh50 million worth of winter and medical aid to Palestinians in Gaza as temperatures drop across the Middle East.

The relief effort included clothes, blankets, food, tents, medicine and other essential supplies.

The UAE has been among the most active countries in delivering aid to Gaza, with Operation Gallant Knight 3 serving as the country's primary co-ordination framework for relief operations.

It has provided more than $4 billion in aid, accounting for 46 per cent of global support directed to the enclave since 2023.

That assistance has included 130,708 tonnes of relief, medical and food supplies delivered by 796 aircraft, 25 ships and 14,483 lorries.