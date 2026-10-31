UAE sends 10,000 winter aid bags to Gaza as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3

Ten thousand winter aid bags containing a total of 70,000 items of clothing and heating supplies for Gaza have arrived in Egypt.

The shipment, provided by the Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endowment, arrived in Al Arish on Saturday as part of the Winter Clothing initiative under Operation Gallant Knight 3.

The UAE-led humanitarian drive aims to support Palestinians facing harsh winter conditions across the Gaza Strip. The initiative hopes to help one million people, with the supplies intended to provide families with essential winter provisions and ease their suffering amid a deepening humanitarian crisis.

The operation is based at the UAE humanitarian aid logistics centre in Al Arish, where the preparation and transportation of the supplies into Gaza is overseen to ensure their timely and effective delivery to those in need.

The aid bags were assembled during a community event at Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, where students and volunteers came together.

The sharp drop in temperatures in the months ahead is expected to exacerbate the severe challenges in Gaza brought about by the prolonged conflict with Israel.

Two million displaced

Close to two million people in the Gaza Strip have been displaced due to the conflict, leaving them exposed to greater health risks during harsh weather.

More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign, according to Gaza's health authorities. A US-backed ceasefire in October 2025 halted large-scale fighting but it has not ended Israeli strikes, and there has been little progress towards permanent peace.

The Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, killed 1,200 people in Israel and about 250 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

The aid bags for Gaza were assembled during a community event at Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities. Photo: Wam Show caption: The aid bags for Gaza were assembled during a community even…

Dubai Humanitarian launched a new air bridge to deliver winter relief to Gaza in October.

The first flight, carrying essential humanitarian supplies including thermal blankets for Unicef, arrived in Al Arish, before being transferred to Gaza. The initiative is being carried out under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The air bridge involves flights operated by the Dubai Royal Air Wing using C-130 aircraft, each carrying about nine tonnes of supplies. At least three more flights were scheduled to deliver blankets for children and other vulnerable groups as families prepare for winter.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 has served as the primary framework for the UAE's relief efforts in the territory, providing more than $4 billion in aid, accounting for 46 per cent of global support directed to the enclave since 2023.

That assistance has included 130,708 tonnes of relief, medical and food supplies delivered by 796 aircraft, 25 ships and 14,483 lorries.