UAE's Emirates Red Crescent provides Dh50 million in winter aid to Gaza

The Emirates Red Crescent is delivering Dh50 million ($13.6 million) worth of winter and medical aid to Palestinians in Gaza as temperatures drop across the Middle East.

The relief effort includes clothes, blankets, food, tents, medicine and other essential supplies.

It is focused on the most vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly and families facing acute hardship as winter conditions intensify across the territory.

The assistance is being provided under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed and the co-ordination of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative of Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The aid is part of the UAE's continuing efforts to support people in Gaza and meet the basic needs of affected families as winter approaches and is carried out in co-ordination with Operation Gallant Knight 3.

The initiative is part of the UAE's long-standing relief efforts supporting the Palestinians. The ERC said the aid was designed to help ensure dignified living conditions amid what it described as exceptional circumstances in the territory.

The organisation reaffirmed its continued commitment to the Palestinian people and its determination to strengthen relief operations in line with on-the-ground needs and humanitarian priorities.

Last week, two UAE aid convoys carrying 260 tonnes of food supplies entered Gaza.

The convoys, comprising 10 lorries, were sent under Operation Gallant Knight 3. Their arrival brought the total number of lorries that had entered Gaza under the operation to 14,594, collectively carrying 138,290 tonnes of humanitarian aid since the mission's launch.

The latest Dh50 million package underscores the Emirate's continued focus on urgent needs, particularly as deteriorating weather conditions further put pressure on displaced families and overstretched humanitarian infrastructure across the strip.

The UAE has been among the most active countries in delivering aid to Gaza, with Operation Gallant Knight 3 serving as the country's primary co-ordination framework for relief operations.

Dubai Humanitarian has also launched a new air bridge to deliver winter relief to Gaza.

The first flight, carrying essential humanitarian supplies including thermal blankets, was delivered with the help of Unicef. The air bridge involves flights operated by the Dubai Royal Air Wing using C-130 aircraft, each carrying approximately nine metric tonnes of humanitarian supplies. At least three more flights are scheduled in the coming days to deliver blankets for children and other vulnerable groups as families prepare for the approaching winter.