UAE Aid Agency announces $3 million in support for those returning to Afghanistan

The UAE Aid Agency has signed a $3 million agreement with the UN refugee agency to provide permanent housing for thousands of Afghan returnees, with a focus on women and children.

The co-operation agreement with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will fund the construction of climate-resilient homes for 2,950 people across the provinces of Kabul, Herat and Kunduz. The deal was announced during Aidex 2026, a humanitarian aid and disaster relief conference held in Geneva on October 21 and 22.

The agreement is part of the UAE's broader strategy to support early recovery, deliver sustainable solutions for displaced persons, and strengthen the stability of communities affected by humanitarian crises.

Dr Tareq Al Ameri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, used a keynote address at the conference to reaffirm the nation's commitment to its global humanitarian and development role. Dr Al Ameri stressed the importance of building international partnerships, developing innovative financing models, and investing in sustainable solutions that help communities withstand and recover from crises.

The agency held bilateral meetings with several international organisations at the conference, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, the World Health Organisation, and the UN offices for humanitarian affairs and disaster risk reduction. Talks centred on expanding co-operation, strengthening crisis response and harnessing artificial intelligence to forecast and mitigate disasters.

The agency also co-hosted a round table with UNHCR titled “Housing Solutions After Displacement: From Temporary Shelter to Recovery and Integration”, which examined the transition from emergency shelter to long-term housing and the role of private sector partnerships in supporting refugees and host communities.

The agency also highlighted other major initiatives at the conference, including Operation Gallant Knight 3 in Gaza and the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women, which works to economically and socially empower displaced women.