'World seems brighter', says patient in UAE corneal transplant first

The world has become a brighter place for a 74-year-old Jordanian man who underwent the UAE's first corneal transplant using locally-sourced tissue.

Similar procedures have been performed previously in the UAE, but using imported donor tissue from outside the country.

Donor tissue was provided by Abu Dhabi Biobank, with surgical expertise from the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, to repair the sight of Yaseen Abdel Majid Alabdalat. He had suffered painful complications following cataract surgery last year in Jordan.

The initial procedure led to bullous keratopathy, a swelling and blistering of the cornea, resulting in blurred vision and sensitivity to light. Mr Alabdalat's right eye required a second procedure a few months later to reposition the lens implant.

However, each procedure carries a risk of losing endothelial cells from the innermost surface of the cornea. This loss worsens after repeated surgery in the same eye and the only definitive treatment is a corneal transplant.

Since the procedure on October 20, Mr Alabdalat has recovered well and is close to regaining perfect vision.

“The pain used to come two or three days a week and there was nothing I could do about it,” said Mr Alabdalat, who has a wife and son in Abu Dhabi. “I had been using prescription eye drops which gave partial relief but did not address the cause.”

“The vision in that eye had deteriorated to the point where I could not read any more. My eyes were painful. But when I had the operation in the morning – and I was home the same afternoon – the pain was gone and my vision had improved.

“I am taking it slowly, and I come back for my checks. On the first follow-up I could see all five fingers from a distance. The world seems brighter and more colourful, and I can appreciate nature more.”

Donors in demand

Although corneal transplantation can restore sight, donor tissue is scarce for those in need of the life-changing surgery.

That could change under a new partnership between Abu Dhabi's Department of Health and M42 to improve access to supplies. Abu Dhabi Biobank Eye Bank will begin processing imported donor corneal tissue in the first quarter of 2027.

Dr George Corrent, head of the cornea service at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, performed the transplant – an endothelial keratoplasty. He said more people could benefit from transplant surgery in the future.

“Endothelial keratoplasty replaces only the thin inner layer of the cornea, so the eye keeps most of its own structure and recovery begins sooner,” Dr Corrent said.

“Our first patient went home the same day, and when he returned for a follow-up review towards the end of October, he was recovering in line with expectations at this early stage.

“What made the procedure possible was donor tissue reaching our operating room through Abu Dhabi Biobank. That is exactly the pathway this agreement now builds at scale.”

A global survey published in JAMA Ophthalmology in 2016 found just one donor cornea was available for every 70 needed.

A further JAMA study published in September included 122 countries representing 89.5 per cent of the world’s population.

It found that a total of 214,299 corneal transplants were performed in 2022, a 16.1 per cent increase over a decade.

A total of 312,349 corneas were procured in 70 countries, a 10.2 per cent increase that year, but this was outpaced by population growth of approximately 12 per cent, leaving significant gaps between supply and demand. That could change in the UAE, with improved access to replacement corneas.

Banking on research

In its first phase, the Abu Dhabi Bio Bank will process imported donor tissue, with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute providing the clinical protocols, operational standards, workforce training, research and education.

“For a patient with corneal blindness, the surgery is rarely the obstacle – the tissue is,” said Dr Zain Kenderian, the institute's chief executive. “An eye bank in Abu Dhabi means donor tissue can be processed, quality-assured and released here, close to the patient and the surgeon.

“Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi brings to this partnership the protocols, standards, and training. We see the eye bank as infrastructure for research and education as much as for transplantation.”