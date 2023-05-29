New classroom for pupils with cerebral palsy opened in Dubai

A training centre for people with special needs in Dubai has received a donation of more than Dh100,000 to open a new classroom.

It will be dedicated to supporting pupils with cerebral palsy, a common disability that is caused by damage or abnormal developments in part of the brain that controls movement.

The Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities received a Dh110,000 donation from a Dubai company to open a new classroom that will accommodate 15 to 30 pupils.

The centre is a non-profit organisation that provides educational and vocational training to people with disabilities.

The new classroom will support pupils through subjects such as English, maths, science and crucial life skills.

Fine Hygiene Holding, a paper manufacturer and established wellness group in Dubai, made the donation that will cover the operational costs of the classroom for an entire year.

The funding will cover all expenses including educational materials such as iPads, uniforms, books and wages for a four-person teaching team.

James Michael Laffert, CEO of Fine Hygiene Holding, and Ranjini Ramnath, Director of Al Noor Training Centre. Photo: Fine Hygienic Holding

Medication and specially designed chairs will also be provided.

Ranjini Ramnath, director of the centre, said the support will enable it to continue providing high-quality education, as well as help create a more inclusive and accessible society.

"We hope this partnership will inspire other businesses to support our cause and contribute to the development of a more equitable society for all."

Educational opportunities such as media training sessions and woodwork classes will also be available.

James Michael Lafferty, chief executive of FHH, said it is important that big corporations involve themselves in such initiatives.

He said: "We as a company aim to give back as much as possible to society.

"We believe everyone deserves both opportunities and access to education and employment, regardless of their background or circumstances."

The donation is part of the company's larger objective of creating more inclusive and equitable society.

Last year, the company sponsored a classroom at Rashid Centre, which focuses on the support and development of pupils with autism.