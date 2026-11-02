Dubai launches workspaces in Al Barsha Pond Park

Workers in Dubai can now swap traditional office surroundings for greenery and lake views, thanks to the Work from Park initiative, which lets people work in a public park for Dh50 a day.

Announced earlier this year, Al Barsha Pond Park was designated as the “first flagship destination” for the project.

Launched by Dubai Municipality in collaboration with Letswork and Group Amana at Al Barsha Pond Park, the initiative aims to turn public green spaces into flexible workplaces for remote workers, entrepreneurs, and businesses seeking alternatives to conventional offices.

The development comprises two buildings offering a range of workspaces, including an open-plan co-working area, private offices and two meeting rooms that can be booked by groups.

The facilities include high-speed Wi-Fi and power sockets, while outdoor seating areas and rooftop spaces let visitors work or hold informal discussions while overlooking the park and its lake.

Omar Almheiri, co-founder and chief technology officer of Letswork, which operates the facility, said the development is divided into three main zones to meet different work needs.

The first is a co-working area, where daily access starts at Dh50. The fee includes workspace access, power sockets, high-speed internet and coffee.

Bookings can be made through the company's website or app. Meeting rooms are available to reserve by the hour or for a full day, with prices starting at Dh200.

The third zone is made up of private office suites and dedicated desks, available for monthly or longer-term rental. Dedicated desks cost Dh1,200 a month, while private office prices have not yet been confirmed.

Omar Almheiri, co-founder of Letswork. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Omar Almheiri, co-founder of Letswork. Chris Whiteoak / The …

Mr Almheiri said the project was a unique concept, with limited spaces available as the operator seeks to build a working community.

The facility has already attracted considerable interest, with a lengthy waiting list of people hoping to secure a place, he added.

Ahmed Al Marzooqi, director of public parks at Dubai Municipality, said the authority was considering expanding the initiative to other parks, depending on demand at Al Barsha Pond Park.

“We have a plan to expand after we see the demand at this place, to identify which parks. We expect a huge turnout of visitors,” he told The National.

The indoor facilities can accommodate more than 45 people, while additional visitors can use the outdoor seating areas for free. Wi-Fi is also available outside.

The facility currently operates from 8am to 8pm, although opening hours could be adjusted in response to demand, Mr Al Marzooqi said.

He said the initiative was changing how public parks are used in Dubai by bringing together recreation, entertainment and work.

“It provides flexibility for people willing to work outside their offices. Surrounding greenery and views could help boost productivity at work,” he added.

Fatima Al Marzooqi tries out the facility. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Fatima Al Marzooqi tries out the facility. Chris Whiteoak / …

Fatima Al Marzooqi, an Emirati woman who has started using the facility, said that working from the park was a positive experience and a welcome change from the traditional office environment.

“I will regularly come here. The environment and the atmosphere are different,” she told The National.

“It will make us more productive at work. The beautiful thing is that you are in the middle of green space, and it is very spacious, allowing you to work while enjoying the view of the pond here at Al Barsha Park.”

Sireen AbuSharib. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Sireen AbuSharib. Chris Whiteoak / The National

For Sireen AbuSharib, a government employee, the facility has also provided a practical way to manage her daily schedule.

She decided to work from the park after arranging a medical appointment at a nearby clinic in Al Barsha, allowing her to complete her work before attending the appointment.

“It is a great initiative that saves time and effort, especially with the traffic in the city,” she said.

“It is an amazing and unique project. You can work or have meetings here. The nice thing is that you don’t know who is working beside you, and it is a chance to communicate and build contacts.”