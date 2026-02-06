UAE Property: How is remote working changing where people choose to live?

Question: Since my company introduced hybrid working, I no longer need to do the daily commute to the office. It’s made me rethink where I live and what I need from my home. I’m now considering moving further out to get more space and a better lifestyle. Is this a wider trend in Dubai, and how is remote working changing where people choose to live? AS Dubai

Answer: You are certainly not alone in rethinking your living arrangements, and what you are experiencing reflects one of the most profound shifts Dubai’s residential market has seen in recent years, especially since Covid.

Before 2020, one of the decisions over where to live was largely driven by proximity to work. Living close to business districts, major road networks and public transport was often prioritised over space, comfort or lifestyle. Long daily commutes shaped where people lived, how much they paid and the type of home they chose. Hybrid and remote working have fundamentally changed that equation.

With fewer people required to be in the office five days a week, priorities have shifted. Space, comfort, natural light, green surroundings, family facilities and home-office functionality now rank much higher than any commute time. As a result, many residents are reassessing what they need from their homes and how they want to live.

This shift has driven a noticeable increase in demand for villa and townhouse communities, where larger floor plans, private outdoor areas and quieter environments offer a more balanced lifestyle. At the same time, well-planned suburban apartment communities have also benefitted, particularly those offering generous layouts, quality amenities such as communal business lounges, nearby schools and improved transport connectivity.

What has made this transition possible is Dubai’s investment in infrastructure. Road expansions, new metro links and improved public transport have significantly reduced travel times, allowing communities that were once considered far-flung to feel far more accessible.

Areas such as Dubai Hills, Arjaan, Arabian Ranches, Town Square, Damac Hills, Tilal Al Ghaf and parts of Dubai South are increasingly viewed as practical long-term residential options rather than distant compromises. This decentralisation is reshaping the city. Instead of one dominant core, Dubai is evolving into a network of lifestyle hubs, each offering its own blend of work, leisure, education and residential living. For residents, this means greater choice, better value and the ability to tailor housing decisions around lifestyle rather than logistics.

In simple terms, Dubai’s housing market is moving away from being commute-driven to lifestyle-led, a shift that is healthier, more sustainable and better aligned with the way people want to live today. For many households, hybrid working has not just changed where they work, but fundamentally improved how they live.

Q: My partner and I have lived in Dubai for six years and have been renting. With most rents still rising, we’ve started thinking seriously about buying our first home. But everywhere we look, prices seem far beyond our reach, especially in central areas. It feels like first-time buyers are being priced out of the market. Are there still realistic entry points for people like us, and if so, where should we be looking? NM Dubai

A: This is one of the most common concerns I hear from long-term residents, and it’s completely understandable. After several years of strong price growth, it can feel as though Dubai has suddenly become unaffordable, especially for first-time buyers. In reality, while the market has undoubtedly become more competitive, first-time buyers are far from priced out. What has fundamentally changed is where and how people enter the market.

Historically, first-time buyers targeted central locations such as Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, to name a few. Today, those areas have largely matured into premium markets. As a result, buyers are increasingly finding better value and stronger long-term prospects in well-connected mid-market and emerging communities.

These popular entry points now include Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Arjan, Town Square, Dubai South, Dubai Production City, Motor City, Jumeirah Garden City and Dubailand Residence Complex (DLRC).

Each offers a distinct lifestyle and pricing advantage:

JVC and Arjan appeal to buyers seeking relatively central locations, modern developments and strong rental demand.

Town Square and Dubai South attract families prioritising affordability, open space and long-term community living.

Jumeirah Garden City is fast emerging as one of the few centrally located freehold districts close to Sheikh Zayed Road and DIFC, offering urban living at entry prices far below neighbouring prime zones.

Dubailand Residence Complex (DLRC) is gaining traction as a future growth corridor, supported by improved infrastructure, road connectivity, metro and increasing developer activity.

In practical terms, many first-time buyers can still find one-bedroom apartments from around Dh650,000 to Dh1.1 million, and two-bedroom homes from approximately Dh900,000, depending on project quality, size and location.

Here's what Dh1 million gets you in Dubai's property market today 03:49

Encouragingly, government support has also strengthened accessibility. Last year, Dubai launched its First-Time Home Buyer Programme, designed to help residents take their first step on to the property ladder. The initiative offers a range of incentives, including preferential mortgage rates, reduced transaction fees, priority access to selected launches and developer-backed payment plans. Since its introduction, thousands of residents who had rented for years have transitioned into ownership through the scheme.

Mortgage products more generally have also evolved, especially as rates have reduced recently. Banks can offer longer loan tenures, competitive fixed-rate options and loan-to-value ratios of up to 80 per cent, and in some cases even higher. All this means monthly mortgage payments can rival or even undercut rent levels.

As a result, many buyers are adopting a stepping stone strategy by purchasing a well-priced first home that does not have to be perfect, building equity over time and then upgrading as their financial position and lifestyle needs evolve.

Dubai remains one of the world’s most accessible property markets, not just for investors but for aspiring homeowners too. The opportunity to buy is very much alive but it requires smart area selection, disciplined budgeting and long-term thinking, rather than chasing yesterday’s prime addresses.

For buyers who approach the market strategically, today’s conditions still offer a genuine pathway to ownership.

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario@allegiance.ae