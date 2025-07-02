Dubai launches scheme to help first-time investors buy properties of up to Dh5m

Dubai is rolling out a new scheme to support first-time investors to enter the emirate's property market by teaming up with developers and banks amid the real estate boom in the city.

The first-time home buyers initiative will extend to properties valued at a maximum of Dh5 million ($1.36 million), the Dubai Land Department announced on Wednesday.

There is no salary criteria and it is left to banks decide on financing, officials said.

The DLD is linking up with 13 developers, including Emaar, Nakheel, Azizi, Wasl, Dubai Properties, Damac, Danube, Binghatti and others. It has also linked up with five banks – Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic, Mashreq Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai for the initiative.

The scheme is aimed at attracting more investors to the emirate’s booming property sector, including residents and locals, officials said.

People intending to avail from the scheme should register with DLD website or Dubai Rest app to start the process.

More details to follow …

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser's total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. "If it's a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months," she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer's needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

