Dubai launches scheme to help first-time investors buy properties of up to Dh5m

Dubai Land Department has linked up with developers and banks for the initiative

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

July 02, 2025

Dubai is rolling out a new scheme to support first-time investors to enter the emirate's property market by teaming up with developers and banks amid the real estate boom in the city.

The first-time home buyers initiative will extend to properties valued at a maximum of Dh5 million ($1.36 million), the Dubai Land Department announced on Wednesday.

There is no salary criteria and it is left to banks decide on financing, officials said.

The DLD is linking up with 13 developers, including Emaar, Nakheel, Azizi, Wasl, Dubai Properties, Damac, Danube, Binghatti and others. It has also linked up with five banks – Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic, Mashreq Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai for the initiative.

The scheme is aimed at attracting more investors to the emirate’s booming property sector, including residents and locals, officials said.

People intending to avail from the scheme should register with DLD website or Dubai Rest app to start the process.

More details to follow …

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Updated: July 02, 2025, 8:13 AM
