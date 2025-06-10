Deyaar's Downtown Residences project will be built between Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. Photo: Deyaar
Deyaar's Downtown Residences project will be built between Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. Photo: Deyaar
Deyaar's Downtown Residences project will be built between Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. Photo: Deyaar
Deyaar's Downtown Residences project will be built between Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. Photo: Deyaar

Business

Property

Dubai’s Deyaar unveils towering residential project with 'royal palace' at the top

Development will have 522 homes, as well as amenities such as floating gardens and AI meditation pods

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

June 10, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Dubai’s Deyaar Development has unveiled one of the tallest residential projects in the UAE, rising to more than 110 floors, as the emirate’s property market continues to perform strongly amid higher demand from buyers.

Downtown Residences, with a height of 445 metres, will be built near Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, the Dubai-listed developer said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project, in the shape of a twin tower, will have 522 homes, including a mix of one to three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, penthouses and an exclusive “royal palace” at the summit. The project is set to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2030.

“We are confident that this landmark project will not only set a new standard for luxury living but also create exciting investment opportunities,” said Saeed Al Qatami, chief executive of Deyaar Development.

Dubai’s property market continues to perform strongly amid government initiatives such as residency permits for retired people and remote workers, as well as the expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme and overall growth in the UAE’s economy amid diversification efforts.

The emirate recorded real estate deals worth Dh761 billion ($207.21 billion) last year, up 20 per cent compared to 2023, with the total number of transactions for the year increasing by 36 per cent to 226,000, data provided by the Dubai Media Office shows.

The property market is also being supported by an influx of ultra-wealthy individuals into the emirate.

In the first quarter, Dubai registered 111 sales of homes valued at more than $10 million. It marks the “highest Q1 result on record” and a 5.7 per cent annual increase to a total value of $1.9 billion, according to a Knight Frank report.

House prices in Dubai surged by 19 per cent last year to Dh1,685 per square foot, with apartment prices up by 18.9 per cent to Dh1,640 per square foot and villas prices by more than 20 per cent to Dh2,009, Knight Frank said in a separate report in March.

However, ratings agency Fitch in a report last month predicted Dubai property prices would fall by 15 per cent this year due to oversupply in the market. It expects unit deliveries in 2025 and 2026 to double compared to 2022 to 2024, “which could cause a price correction”.

Downtown Residences will have five vertical zones, from the “urban oasis” at podium level to the sky mansion, along with outdoor facilities, vertical gardens and community spaces.

The development will have wellness and social hubs, playrooms, multi-function lounges, and social retreats. The tower's sensory oasis will have floating gardens, air yoga zones, AI meditation pods and luxury fitness spaces. The summit society, about 100 storeys up, will feature dining concepts, exclusive lounges and a grand screening room.

Downtown Residences will also have a residents club with AI-powered workspaces, private executive pods and networking hubs for business leaders, Deyaar added.

Earlier this year, the developer revealed that it plans to launch five new property projects worth Dh8 billion in 2025, with four projects to be built in Dubai.

It aims to hit Dh4 billion in sales this year amid continued demand for property in the UAE, he said. The company, which is majority-owned by Dubai Islamic Bank, also launched a similar number of projects last year and achieved total sales of Dh2.5 billion.

“The demand is still there,” Mr Al Qatami told The National at the time. “I think a lot of segments are moving to UAE and Dubai – the high net worth individuals definitely as well as young generation.”

Dubai is already home to the world's tallest tower, the 828-metre Burj Khalifa. Last year, Azizi Developments revealed plans for a Dh6 billion tower called Burj Azizi, designed to stand at 725 metres tall.

UAE developer Select Group is also building the 122-storey Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina.

While you're here
While you're here
Our legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Bio

Name: Lynn Davison

Profession: History teacher at Al Yasmina Academy, Abu Dhabi

Children: She has one son, Casey, 28

Hometown: Pontefract, West Yorkshire in the UK

Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Favourite Author: CJ Sansom

Favourite holiday destination: Bali

Favourite food: A Sunday roast

THE BIO

Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979

Education: UAE University, Al Ain

Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6

Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma

Favourite book: Science and geology

Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC

Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

While you're here
Transgender report
Recommended
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand

UAE fixtures
May 9, v Malaysia
May 10, v Qatar
May 13, v Malaysia
May 15, v Qatar
May 18 and 19, semi-finals
May 20, final

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
FA CUP FINAL

Manchester City 6
(D Silva 26', Sterling 38', 81', 87', De Bruyne 61', Jesus 68')

Watford 0

Man of the match: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

While you're here
'Ghostbusters:&nbsp;From&nbsp;Beyond'

Director: Jason Reitman

Starring: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace

Rating: 2/5

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge – Rally schedule:

Saturday: Super Special Spectator Stage – Yas Marina Circuit – start 3.30pm.
Sunday: Yas Marina Circuit Stage 1 (276.01km)
Monday: Nissan Stage 2 (287.92km)
Tuesday: Al Ain Water Stage 3 (281.38km)
Wednesday: ADNOC Stage 4 (244.49km)
Thursday: Abu Dhabi Aviation Stage 5 (218.57km) Finish: Yas Marina Circuit – 4.30pm.

While you're here
While you're here

World ranking (at month’s end)
Jan - 257
Feb - 198
Mar - 159
Apr - 161
May - 159
Jun – 162
Currently: 88

Year-end rank since turning pro
2016 - 279
2015 - 185
2014 - 143
2013 - 63
2012 - 384
2011 - 883

In numbers: China in Dubai

The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000

Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000

Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000

Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000

Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Airev
Started: September 2023
Founder: Muhammad Khalid
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: Generative AI
Initial investment: Undisclosed
Investment stage: Series A
Investors: Core42
Current number of staff: 47
 
UAE currency
While you're here
Score

Third Test, Day 1

New Zealand 229-7 (90 ov)
Pakistan

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
FIXTURES

Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth
Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide
Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)
Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane
Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)
Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth
Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth
Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne
Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney

Note: d/n = day/night

Updated: June 10, 2025, 9:38 AM`
DubaiUAEProperty
Read next...
Property prices will continue to rise this year, Deyaar chief executive Saeed Al Qatami says. Victor Besa / The National

Deyaar plans to launch $2bn worth of projects in 2025 amid strong demand

A villa neighbourhood in Dubai. Properties in the emirate's prime locations are more resilient to downturns, Fitch Ratings analysts say. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Dubai property prices expected to fall by 15% on supply glut in 2025, Fitch says

Dubai’s Deyaar unveils luxury project with 'royal palace' at the top

UAE Property: ‘Can I be evicted for not agreeing to a rent rise?’

At $1m for one-bed apartment, Fahid Island capitalises on Abu Dhabi boom

Aldar unveils $11bn Fahid Island project in Abu Dhabi

Cartoon for June 10, 2025

When is the UAE’s next public holiday?

Dubai Metro Blue Line: Sheikh Mohammed hails 'architectural icon' station as work begins

Dubai Metro Blue Line: When will it open and where will it go?

Work begins on Dubai Metro's Blue Line mega project

Work begins on Dubai Metro's Blue Line mega project

Aid vessel activists say Israel jamming signals as it approaches Gaza

Aid vessel activists say Israel jamming signals as it approaches Gaza

Activist ship Madleen nears Gaza amid Israeli warnings and blockade threat

Activist ship Madleen nears Gaza amid Israeli warnings and blockade threat

Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg

Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg