UAE worshippers answer President Sheikh Mohamed's call to pray for rain

Worshippers gathered at mosques across the UAE on Friday to perform Salaat Al Istisqaa, the Islamic prayer for rain.

Earlier in the week, President Sheikh Mohamed had called on Emiratis and UAE residents to perform the prayer.

The call came as the level of rainfall declines across parts of the Middle East. Through most of 2025, cumulative rainfall in the UAE was significantly below average – about 38 per cent less than the historical baseline and nearly three times lower than in 2024. At Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan Mosque in central Abu Dhabi on Friday, people were hopeful that rain will come soon.

Egyptian resident Ibrahim Hamouda, 30, has attended Friday prayers at the mosque for six years. “It is a way for us to call upon our Lord through prayer; specifically, during times of drought,” he said. “It is how we ask God for what we need.”

Jordanian Hussam Ali Hamdan was born in Abu Dhabi and has frequented the mosque since 2017. He said that the prayers are not just for humans, but for all living beings.

Egyptian resident Ibrahim Hamouda. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Egyptian resident Ibrahim Hamouda. Victor Besa / The Nationa…

“It is sunna of Prophet Muhammad, where we supplicate and we make duaa to the Almighty Allah to have mercy upon us and to send the rain for us as humans and for the living beings, like the trees and the animals,” Mr Hamdan told The National.

Mohammad Arif from India participates in the rain prayers annually, and finds enjoyment in coming together to ask for blessings.

“Inshallah Allah will give us rain. It's not only in the UAE, it should be everywhere in the world. We are very lucky to be in this country, but like other places ... I belong to India, this year there are lots of droughts over there in many places. I'll be praying for that also, throughout the world rain should come,” he said.

Ahmed Sabir, from Egypt, said that the prayers are a way to ask God for the needs of the people. “It is essential; we must pray and supplicate to God so He may show us mercy, improve our conditions and the weather, ensure our agriculture thrives, and keep everything running smoothly. God’s bounty is vast,” he said.

Samir Ashaar, from Egypt, has been coming to the mosque for nine years. He believes this ritual is one that everyone should follow.

“May God show us mercy through the rain,” he said. “Everyone ought to attend today, as this prayer – whether considered an obligation or a Sunnah – invites forgiveness and mercy from Allah. God willing, there will be supplication and a favourable response; hopefully, the rain will fall today, by His leave.”