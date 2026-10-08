UAE to hold rain prayers on Friday as wet weather expected

President Sheikh Mohamed has called on UAE residents to perform Salaat Al Istisqaa, the Islamic prayer for rain. This special congregational prayer will be held at mosques across the UAE on Friday.

Worshippers are encouraged to join in to seek divine mercy and blessings for the country. The prayer will begin half an hour before the weekly Jumuah prayers at 12.45pm.

This year, the UAE witnessed scattered rains, but most areas remained dry. Additional rainfall plays a key role in agriculture, helping farmers grow healthy crops in tough conditions.

The level of rainfall is declining in across part of the Middle East. Throughout most of 2025, cumulative rainfall in the UAE was significantly below average, about 38 per cent less than the historical baseline and nearly three times lower than in 2024.

How is Salaat Al Istisqaa performed?

Salaat Al Istisqaa involves some of the practices, teachings and traditions of the Prophet Mohammed that Muslims are encouraged to follow.

There is no adhan, or call to prayer, and no iqamah for this special prayer.

Those who arrive early may perform voluntary prayers, or nawafil, before or after Salaat Al Istisqaa.

After completing the two-rak'ah prayer with the Salam, the imam delivers a sermon while standing on the ground instead of ascending the pulpit, as an expression of humility before Allah.

At the end of the second sermon, the imam faces the qibla, the direction of the Kaaba in Makkah, and raises his hands in supplication, asking Allah to send rain to the people and the land.

A distinctive tradition of Salaat Al Istisqaa is the turning of the imam’s cloak. At the end of the second sermon, the imam turns his cloak inside out in a gesture symbolising the hope that Allah will transform hardship into ease and bring rain after drought.

The imam then raises his hands and offers supplication for rain and divine mercy.

Rain expected across the UAE

The prayer coincides with a forecast of possible rainfall in the coming days.

Dr Ahmed Habib, a meteorologist at the National Centre of Meteorology, told The National scattered rainfall could develop in parts of the country.

The likelihood of rain is expected to increase over the weekend and into early next week, with Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday highlighted for possible showers.

However, rainfall is expected to remain localised rather than widespread. Some areas may experience moderate or heavy showers, while others may remain dry.

The developing weather pattern may create further opportunities for rainfall throughout the month.