More rain expected but UAE to escape worst of El Nino, forecasters say

The UAE is expected to escape the worst of the weather from El Nino phenomenon, although the country could experience more rain, forecasters have said.

El Nino's impact on the Emirates will be indirect, as its effects are concentrated directly in the Pacific Ocean, the National Centre of Meteorology said. It dismissed claims on social media about floods and unusually heavy rainfall in the UAE.

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon characterised by the abnormal warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

It is be particularly strong this year but can also indicate beneficial rainfall in the UAE. Rainfall could occasionally become heavy when favourable weather conditions develop, it added.

NCM reassured residents that the weather in the UAE remains stable and is being monitored continuously. Any significant weather would be announced in advance through the centre’s official channels, along with the necessary reports and warnings.

The centre urged the public and media outlets to verify weather information before sharing it and to rely exclusively on official sources rather than rumours.

In July, the World Meteorological Organisation said El Nino had developed in the tropical Pacific and was forecast to strengthen rapidly over the coming months, increasing the likelihood of heatwaves, droughts, heavy rainfall and other extreme weather events in many parts of the world.

The WMO established co-ordination, climate information services and early warning support to help governments, humanitarian agencies, climate-sensitive sectors like agriculture and health and vulnerable communities prepare for potential effects.

The monthly WMO Global Seasonal Climate Update revealed that a strong El Nino event was rapidly developing from July to September 2026. Multi-model ensemble forecasts from major global centres show consistent and significant warming of ocean waters in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, with seasonal average sea-surface temperature anomalies predicted to exceed 2°C in some areas.