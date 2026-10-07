President Sheikh Mohamed calls for rain prayers on Friday

President Sheikh Mohamed has called for rain prayers to take place in all mosques in the UAE this Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed called for Salaat Al Istisqaa to be performed half an hour before Friday prayers. The President called upon everyone to pray to God for rain and mercy, in line with the traditions of the Prophet Mohammed.

Last October, worshippers gathered in mosques across the country following Sheikh Mohamed's call to perform rain prayers. The tradition is performed across the Gulf when rainfall is delayed.

Although parts of the UAE have seen scattered rains, most areas remained dry. Additional rainfall is crucial for agriculture, helping farmers grow healthy crops in tough conditions and strengthening groundwater reserves. The country usually gets around 150mm of rainfall each year.

How is Salaat Al Istisqaa performed?

During the rite, worshippers stand together, facing the qibla, for two rak'ahs led by an imam, as they seek forgiveness and make supplications for divine mercy and rainfall.

This is followed by sermons. The imam speaks about the prayer's importance, reminding the worshipers about the role of rainfall in enabling agriculture and bolstering groundwater reserves.