'Rain is a gift from God': UAE worshippers perform Salat Al Istisqa prayers

Worshippers gathered for rain prayers in mosques across the UAE on Friday, following President Sheikh Mohamed's call earlier this week.

The National visited the Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai, as it took part in the tradition that is performed across the Gulf when rainfall is delayed.

Sheikh Dr Fares Al Mustafa, religious and cultural affairs adviser, who is imam at the mosque, said the prayers, known as Salat Al Istisqa, are performed to ask God for rain and mercy, as per the Prophet Mohammed’s sunnah.

“Rain is a gift from God. The prayer brings communities together in collective worship to seek God's mercy,” Sheikh Al Mustafa said.

“It is the request for water from God when there is a delay in rainfall. We ask God to bestow the blessing of rain upon his servants and spread his mercy over them.”

Sheikh Dr Fares Al Mustafa, religious and cultural affairs adviser, imam at Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque, addresses worshipper during Friday's rain prayer gathering. Dubai. Victor Besa / The National

What happens during the prayer?

The prayer for rain took place 30 minutes before the weekly Friday prayers, at about 12.45pm.

During the rite, worshippers stand together, facing the qibla, for two rak'ahs led by an imam, as they seek forgiveness and make supplications for divine mercy and rainfall.

This is followed by sermons. The imam speaks about the prayer's importance, reminding the worshipers about the role of rainfall in enabling agriculture and bolstering groundwater reserves.

“It is an opportunity to strengthen our connection with God and pray for the country's benefit. This prayer is a chance to humble ourselves before our creator and seek blessings,” Sheikh Al Mustafa added.

“Worshippers seek refuge in God in times of prosperity and hardship through prayers knowing with full certainty that God will encompass them with the vastness of his mercy and answer their prayers and that they will earn his generous favour and bounty.”

He added that worshippers asking God to bestow his favours upon them and send them rain will bring them relief, quench their thirsty hearts with the water of faith and irrigate their homelands and dwellings with abundant bounties and sustenance.

Emirati worshipper Hussain Gafan visits Omar bin Al Khattab mosque with his sons to perform the rain prayers. Victor Besa / The National

Hussain Gafan, 65, who lives near the mosque, attended the prayers with his two young sons.

“I come for this prayer every time to ask God for rainfall on our land. Rain is important for plants, cattle and cool the weather,” Mr Gafan told The National.

“Rain is a blessing from God, and we pray seeking his mercy on us. It is a great and noble act of worship and its one of the established prophetic practices which the prophet enacted.”

Saeed Ahmed, 35, from Egypt said the prayer has a spiritual aspect.

“I pray that God showers his blessing upon us. It is not just a prayer for rain, it’s a reminder for all of us to improve our relationship with the creator,” Mr Ahmed said.

“I came early for the prayer and will stay for the Friday prayer after that.”

