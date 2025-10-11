Much of the UAE is to expect wet weather in the coming days. Pawan Singh / The National
Abu Dhabi and Dubai brace for heavy rain on Sunday as UAE weather warning issued

Weather centre forecasts downpours and high winds across north of the Emirates

October 11, 2025

UAE authorities have urged the public to be on the alert, with heavy rain and high winds expected to sweep across much of the country in the coming days.

The National Centre of Meteorology's latest online weather map forecasts heavy rainfall in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates on Sunday.

The weather bureau says that winds could reach speeds of up to 55kph in some areas, kicking up dust and cutting visibility.

On alert

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) said on Friday it was “closely monitoring developments in the expected weather over the coming days”.

It issued a safety warning for northern, eastern and western regions over wet weather and strong winds, which it said could cause “flying debris and reduced visibility”.

Rough seas are also in store in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, the authority said.

Ncema said people should follow updates and warnings issued by the NCM through official channels during the adverse weather.

It called on the public to avoid waterlogged areas during rainfall, and exercise caution to ensure public safety.

More rain on the way

The NCM's five-day weather chart forecasts some rainfall on Saturday in Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, before more severe downpours in the Emirates on Sunday.

It is expected to remain dry in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on both Monday and Tuesday, though conditions could be cloudy on Wednesday.

More heavy rain is forecast for the Northern Emirates on Monday and Tuesday, the NCM's weather map shows.

More fog is expected to roll in across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, hindering visibility on the roads for early morning commuters.

Rain in the UAE – in pictures

Rain fell in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, including in Khalifa City. All pictures: Victor Besa / The National
Rain fell in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, including in Khalifa City. All pictures: Victor Besa / The National
The National Centre of Meteorology is forecasting more showers across the UAE this week
The National Centre of Meteorology is forecasting more showers across the UAE this week
Rain alerts were issued in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain
Rain alerts were issued in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain
Blowing dust was also forecast, with light to moderate north-easterly winds
Blowing dust was also forecast, with light to moderate north-easterly winds
Rain was forecast on Wednesday in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai between 8am and noon
Rain was forecast on Wednesday in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai between 8am and noon
Similar conditions are expected on Thursday
Similar conditions are expected on Thursday
Cloudy conditions are expected on Friday, as well as possible fog or mist
Cloudy conditions are expected on Friday, as well as possible fog or mist
Updated: October 11, 2025, 6:20 AM
