Abu Dhabi and Dubai brace for heavy rain on Sunday as UAE weather warning issued

UAE authorities have urged the public to be on the alert, with heavy rain and high winds expected to sweep across much of the country in the coming days.
The National Centre of Meteorology's latest online weather map forecasts heavy rainfall in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates on Sunday.
The weather bureau says that winds could reach speeds of up to 55kph in some areas, kicking up dust and cutting visibility.
On alert
The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) said on Friday it was “closely monitoring developments in the expected weather over the coming days”.
It issued a safety warning for northern, eastern and western regions over wet weather and strong winds, which it said could cause “flying debris and reduced visibility”.
Rough seas are also in store in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, the authority said.
Ncema said people should follow updates and warnings issued by the NCM through official channels during the adverse weather.
It called on the public to avoid waterlogged areas during rainfall, and exercise caution to ensure public safety.
More rain on the way
The NCM's five-day weather chart forecasts some rainfall on Saturday in Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, before more severe downpours in the Emirates on Sunday.
It is expected to remain dry in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on both Monday and Tuesday, though conditions could be cloudy on Wednesday.
More heavy rain is forecast for the Northern Emirates on Monday and Tuesday, the NCM's weather map shows.
More fog is expected to roll in across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, hindering visibility on the roads for early morning commuters.
Rain in the UAE – in pictures
